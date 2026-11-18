We would all love to have a quarterback locked in each and every week and never have to worry about the position. Unfortunately, that's often not the case, especially this week with so many byes and injuries stacking up against us.

We will help you find some options who could still be available to you. These are our fantasy football quarterback streamers for Week 11.

Quarterback Streamers: Week 11

QB Cam Ward, Tennessee Titans

Ward is our top streaming quarterback of the week in a matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. Dallas is allowing the third-most fantasy points to quarterbacks this season, and Ward has been playing well as of late.

Over the past two weeks, Ward has thrown for 535 yards, four touchdowns, and just one interception, while tacking on 80 rushing yards. Those games came against the middle-of-the-pack-against-quarterbacks matchup, the Cincinnati Bengals and the Jacksonville Jaguars, who are still allowing the fifth-fewest fantasy points to quarterbacks after facing Ward last week.

QB Bo Nix, Denver Broncos

Nix hasn't been particularly good this season; in fact, he has been pretty bad. Nevertheless, he also hasn't had the opportunity to play against the Las Vegas Raiders yet. Vegas is allowing the fourth-most fantasy points to quarterbacks this season, and they have gotten worse as the season has worn on. While Nix might not have the highest ceiling, we would be surprised if he completely flopped in this matchup.

QB Jalon Daniels, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

We have seen Daniels flash, and we have also seen him look terrible. In Week 11, he will be matched up against the Detroit Lions, who are allowing the most fantasy points in the league to quarterbacks.

Daniels doesn't have a ton of upside, but he could throw for 200 yards, two touchdowns, and rush for 50 yards. In three starts this season, the undrafted rookie has thrown for 501 yards, three touchdowns, five interceptions, and rushed for 126 yards. Hopefully, he can be a bit more prepared coming off a bye week with a healthy set of weapons.

QB Joe Milton, Philadelphia Eagles

Milton got the start in the Eagles' last game before their bye week and didn't look particularly good against the New York Giants. This week, he has a much tougher matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers. However, there are three reasons why he is on this list.

He just had a bye week and should have gotten a chance to practice with the starters and get a feel for the role. Philly should be getting DeVonta Smith and Dontayvion Wicks back this week. The third and most important thing is his rushing line from Week 9.

Milton rushed nine times for 64 yards. That gives him both a high ceiling and a safer floor if things break right for him.

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