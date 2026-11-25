In an ideal situation, we would all have a locked-in weekly starting quarterback. However, for many of us, that is not the case. Injuries, matchups, and poor performances can change things in a hurry.

We have to move quickly this week because the week kicks off tonight. You have to make your move, and you have to make it now. These are the top fantasy football quarterback streaming options for Week 12.

Quarterback Streamers: Week 12

QB Deshaun Watson, Cleveland Browns

Watson has quietly been playing very well and has a great matchup this week against a terrible Las Vegas Raiders defense. The Raiders are allowing the fifth-most fantasy points to quarterbacks this season.

We have now seen Watson throw for over 300 yards in three consecutive games. The issue is that he hasn't thrown a touchdown during that span. However, he has rushed for a touchdown in two of those games and rushed for 70 yards.

There is a strong chance that Watson is available on your waiver wire, and he should be a solid start this week. If he can throw a few touchdowns along with his yardage production, he could give you a monster game.

QB Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings

Cousins has had a surprisingly strong season and has been fine in his past two games since being traded from the Raiders to the Vikings. After a tough matchup against the San Francisco 49ers last week, he should be a strong streamer this week in a much better matchup against the Atlanta Falcons this week.

Atlanta is allowing the eighth-most fantasy points to quarterbacks this season. After failing to throw a touchdown last week against the Niners, we expect Cousins to throw multiple touchdown passes this week.

If you are looking to stream a quarterback this week, check and see if Cousins is on your waiver wire. He is one of the best options who could still be available this week.

QB JJ McCarthy, New York Giants

The Giants and McCarthy will be facing off against the spiraling Indianapolis Colts this week. They seem to get worse and worse each week, and they dismantled just about anything positive they had going for them before the trade deadline.

While the Colts are still a favorable matchup on paper, giving up the 14th-most fantasy points to quarterbacks this season, they are far worse than that at this point. Especially with Sauce Gardner likely sidelined again with a calf injury.

It's unlikely that McCarthy is going to win you your week, but he should have a solid outing. We expect him to push toward 300 total yards and multiple touchdowns.



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