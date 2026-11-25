Now that we have reached Week 12, we are beginning to figure out exactly who the 2026 rookie class is, at least when it comes to this season. Some have been playing great, while others have struggled. This is our fantasy football rookie stock watch, where we tell you whose stock is up and whose stock is down.

Stock Up

RB Jonah Coleman, Denver Broncos

Coleman absolutely exploded in Week 11. He's been playing very well, but this was his true breakout game against the Las Vegas Raiders. On 24 carries, he rushed for 111 yards and three touchdowns, while catching four of five targets for 18 yards.

To make matters even better, JK Dobbins was just suspended by the Broncos for conduct detrimental to the team. As we predicted dating back to the summer, this backfield now belongs to Coleman, and he is going to be a league-winner.

WR Antonio Williams, Washington Commanders

Williams is another rookie who had his first true breakout game in Week 11. He did it in an upset win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football.

We had been waiting for him to explode since Terry McLaurin went down with a season-ending injury, and he came out and caught nine of 11 targets for 122 yards, including the game-sealing catch. His rest-of-season value is up, and his dynasty stock is now way up.

Stock Down

RB Jadarian Price, Seattle Seahawks

Price has now been back from injured reserve and on the field alongside Zach Charbonnet for three games, and it has not gone great. He is the clear secondary back to Charbonnet, and he even saw his targets disappear in Week 10 before the Seahawks' bye. There is a chance he takes over, but it's not looking good.

Our expectation is that you are going to get about 8-10 carries with a few targets in each game moving forward, and you won't be happy unless he falls into the end zone. That's a bad bet because he has scored one touchdown all season.

RB Caleb Douglas, Miami Dolphins

Douglas really struggled in Week 11, dropping multiple passes, including a potential touchdown. He finished the game catching just two of 10 targets for 30 yards. There is no doubt his stock is down.

However, we are here to tell you not to panic on Douglas, and even buy low if you get the chance. We love the targets and opportunities he saw, and based on what we've seen all year, this was just an outlier game.

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