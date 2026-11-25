There are a ton of fantasy owners who will be searching for a running back to plug into their lineups this week. We are here to make sure you find the best possible option who could be available to you. These are our top fantasy football running back streaming options for Week 12.

Running Back Streamers: Week 12

RB Justice Hill, Baltimore Ravens

Hill has been featured here for a few weeks in a row now, and he paid off last week if you decided to roll with him as your streaming running back. He ended up rushing for 69 yards and a touchdown, while tacking on four receptions for 27 yards on five targets.

The Ravens deploy Hill much more often when they are trailing, and since they have now lost six games in a row, they have been doing a lot of trailing. There is a strong chance they are playing from behind again this week in a matchup against the Houston Texans. We expect to see plenty of Hill again this week, and you can go right back to the well with him if you are searching for a streamer.

RB Chris Rodriguez, Jacksonville Jaguars

After being a game-time call in Week 11, Bhayshul Tuten re-aggravated his ankle injury and looks like he's shaping up to be a game-time call again this week. There is a real chance that he doesn't play.

You should be scooping up Rodriguez long before that news potentially drops. Even if Tuten does play, the Jags could give Rodriguez an increased workload in a game that they should win handily against the Tennessee Titans. Tennessee is a favorable matchup, and it makes sense that the Jaguars would want to protect their top back from further injury unless he is absolutely necessary.

RB Dylan Sampson, Cleveland Browns

Sampson is an intriguing streaming option in PPR leagues. Especially this week in a matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders. Vegas is allowing the fourth-most fantasy points to running backs this season.

Since making his season debut off the injured reserve back in late October, Sampson has played in four games. Over the past three games, he has been targeted at least six times in each game. That has resulted in 13 receptions for 120 yards. He has also carried the ball 13 times during that span.

That volume and a great matchup make him a viable streamer this week if you need a flex option. If he's on your waiver wire, you should give him some consideration.

RB Samaje Perine, Cincinnati Bengals

I know we've been here before with Perine, and I've never been a believer in him. Nevertheless, that doesn't mean he can't be a decent streamer for a week.

With Chase Brown struggling in the rain last week, Perine stepped up and rushed six times for 26 yards and caught four passes for 71 yards. This week, they face the New Orleans Saints, who are allowing the third-most fantasy points to running backs this season. He is worth a look.



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