We have made it through Week 11, and it's now important to turn our attention to Week 12. As always, that starts with our waiver wire. No position has more of an impact on each season than the running backs.

This is where you find true gems and league winners. We are going to help you do just that this week. These are the top fantasy football waiver wire targets for Week 12.

Running Back Waiver Wire Targets: Week 12

RB Chris Rodriguez, Jacksonville Jaguars

Bhayshul Tuten was a game-time decision in Week 11 after being questionable for weeks while nursing an ankle injury. In Week 12, he went down holding his ankle before ultimately hobbling off the field. We aren't confident that he won't play in Week 12, but we aren't confident that he will either.

If Tuten misses any time, Rodriguez is fully expected to step in as the lead back in Jacksonville. He'd be taking over a valuable role in a high-end offense. This season, Rodriguez is averaging 4.1 yards per carry and has found the end zone four times as a backup.

RB Justice Hill, Baltimore Ravens

Hill is a player who popped up as a sleeper start in multiple articles last week. The reason is that Derrick Henry doesn't see nearly as many snaps or opportunities when the Ravens are losing, and they've been doing a lot of losing lately, dropping six games in a row, including one to the now one-win Los Angeles Chargers.

In Week 11, he ended up carrying the ball six times for 69 yards and a touchdown, while catching four of five targets for 27 yards. We would see more stat lines like this moving forward, with the Ravens potentially losing the majority of the rest of their games.

RB Will Shipley, Philadelphia Eagles

With Shipley returning from injured reserve, he is now the direct backup to Saquon Barkley, who has been struggling through injuries all season. He once again suffered a neck/shoulder injury in Week 11. Because of his health struggles, the backup role in Philadelphia has been valuable this season.

Now that Shipley is the next man up, he not only has some standalone value, but he is also a handcuff behind a beat-up running back. He is worth a pickup if you are looking for running back depth, and a back who has a shot to take over as the lead back down the stretch.

RB Bam Knight, Arizona Cardinals

We don't love Knight, and more importantly, we hate the Cardinals' offense. With Jeremiyah Love out, Tyler Allgeier is still in the mix and has touchdown upside; however, Knight is more widely available, and we don't expect there to be many touchdowns to be scored for Arizona.

With the Cardinals almost certainly losing and losing big in nearly all of the rest of their games, Knight should get a lot more opportunities as the better pass-catcher and uptempo back. He probably isn't winning you many weeks, but he should see about double-digit opportunities until Love returns with high-value targets in PPR leagues, which sometimes is all you can ask for.

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