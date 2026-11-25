While we would all love to have a stable of stars we could plug into our lineups, that's not always the case. However, there could still be some strong options available to you, especially at wide receiver, where there is a ton of depth. These are the top wide receiver streaming options for Week 12.

Wide Receiver Streamers: Week 12

WR Malik Washington, Miami Dolphins

Washington isn't going to win you your week, but he's been a solid floor play. Over the past two games with Kyle McCord under center, he has caught six of nine targets for 80 yards, rushed twice for 11 yards, and threw a 34-yard touchdown pass.

We expect much of the same this week against the lowly Jets. He is going to catch 3-5 passes for about 50 yards and will probably see a run or two. If he finds the end zone, you'll be thrilled. Just understand, you're playing Washington for his safe floor, not his upside.

WR DeMario Douglas, New England Patriots

It's fair to be hesitant when it comes to Douglas because of Tommy DeVito, even in a great matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers, who are allowing the sixth-most fantasy points to wide receivers this season. However, he's still the WR1 in New England and is set up to have a solid outing. We expect things to be better this week, with DeVito having the week to prepare as the starter against a terrible Chargers team.

WR Konata Mumpfield, Los Angeles Rams

The Rams will continue to be without Puka Nacua, Davante Adams, and Terrance Ferguson in tonight's game. There hasn't been a consistent player who has stepped up in their absence, but Mumpfield is the best bet to step up as the WR1 against the Green Bay Packers. If you want to roll the dice on a potential WR1 in a Sean McVay offense, scoop up Mumpfield and throw him in your lineup.

WR Tank Dell, Houston Texans

We wanted to throw one boom-or-bust option in here, and we went with Dell. This is not a floor play, and he could give you next to nothing. Nevertheless, he has looked healthy and could be a game-breaker with one big play.

He has played four games this season, and in one of them, he went off for 105 yards and a touchdown off the back of a huge 63-yard play. That's what you're hoping for. Otherwise, you're probably looking at a couple of catches for 20 or 30 yards.

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