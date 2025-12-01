Bijan Robinson and A.J. Brown Headline Week 13 Fantasy Football Leaderboard
Week 13 of the NFL season twisted the fantasy football landscape around. Those games contained some amazing endings, amusing moments, and much more. Now, we are finally in December and that is crunch time for fantasy. Then, there was the Denver Broncos who needed overtime to escape from Washington D.C. Okay, let us get rolling here.
One thing we did want to note is that six of the top seven fantasy performances this week were on Thanksgiving or Black Friday. Give the NFL credit. Those were some solid matchups!
Always remember we use standard point scoring with PPR. Okay, let's start with those quarterbacks first.
Quarterbacks
Player
Points
Patrick Mahomes (KC)
29.44
Jordan Love (GB)
25.76
Marcus Mariota (WSH)
23.26
Bryce Young (CAR)
22.54
Trevor Lawrence (JAX)
21.66
The first thing we noticed late Sunday night err early Monday morning was this. No quarterbacks broke 30 fantasy points this week. Patrick Mahomes came the closest in a losing effort. He tossed four touchdowns and it still was not enough in a 31-28 loss at Dallas. Kansas City may be in dire straits but Mahomes' fantasy relevance is certainly not.
Jordan Love was the other four touchdown performer from the quarterback position in Week 13. Love managed 234 yards in Detroit on 18-for-30 passing. Then, there was Marcus Mariota who turned back the clock to his college days as Washington came up just short in overtime to Denver. Mariota ran 10 times for 55 yards and threw for 294 yards, and two scores in the effort (23.26 points).
Bryce Young continued his second half surge (feels like we say this often) in a surprising home win over the Los Angeles Rams). Young was efficient with a 75% completion percentage, 206 yards, and three touchdowns. Trevor Lawrence went turnover free and rounded out the Top 5 in an easy 25-3 win over Tennessee.
Running Backs
Player
Points
Bijan Robinson (ATL)
30.3
RJ Harvey (DEN)
21.2
D'Andre Swift (CHI)
20.8
Kimani Vidal (LAC)
20.7
Chuba Hubbard (CAR)
20.4
Things could change on Monday night but this was not the week for the most electrifying running back games. However, there was some unexpected twists. Bijan Robinson was only one of two fantasy players who broke 30 points. He ran for 142 yards on 23 carries, scored once, and added five catches for 51 yards on seven targets. Atlanta still found a way to lose 27-24 to the New York Jets.
Chicago had two running backs go over 100 yards but D'Andre Swift had one catch for 13 yards which helped him break the 20 point plateau. Kyle Monangai had 19 fantasy points as Chicago controlled the clock for nearly 40 minutes!
Chuba Hubbard stole the spotlight from Rico Dowdle for one week as Hubbard totaled 124 yards from scrimmage and a score in that stunning home win over the Rams.
Wide Receivers
Player
Points
A.J. Brown (PHI)
35.2
Rashee Rice (KC)
29.4
Dontayvion Wicks (GB)
28.0
Jameson Williams (DET)
26.9
CeeDee Lamb (DAL)
24.2
Was this worth it A.J. Brown? For his numbers, it was on Friday. Brown was the only wide receiver to top 100 yards and score two touchdowns. Philadelphia managed this with less than 21 minutes of possession. On the bright side, Brown led all fantasy football players with 35.2 points in Week 13. Meanwhile, the Eagles are losing their once sizable division lead to the Dallas Cowboys!
Rashee Rice broke out and scored twice against Dallas. Only one problem was the loss but Rice got open early and often enough for Mahomes to find him. He was targeted 12 times, caught eight passes, and had 92 receiving yards. The surprise in Dallas, albeit a mild one, was CeeDee Lamb breaking the 100 yard mark and getting into the endzone.
Tight Ends
Player
Points
Bryce Bowers (LV)
22.3
Trey McBride (ARZ)
22.2
Zach Ertz (WSH)
20.6
Travis Kelce (KC)
15.5
Kyle Pitts (ATL)
15.2
Brock Bowers led all tight ends in points despite only being targeted four times on Sunday. He visited the endzone twice and managed 64 yards in a 31-14 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. His 22.3 fantasy points was just enough to edge out Trey McBride who did some late work himself. McBride and Arizona almost came back against Tampa Bay but fell short by a field goal.
Finally, all five tight ends this week thrived in losing performances. That included Zach Ertz, who broke the 20 point barrier behind a whopping 10 catches and 106 yards on Sunday night.
Kickers
Player
Points
Evan McPherson (CIN)
24.0
Jason Myers (SEA)
19.0
Riley Patterson (MIA)
14.0
Brandon Aubrey (DAL)
12.0
Nick Folk (NYJ)
10.0
So, weather plays a role in kicking! Just ask Matt Gay who went bardown (err post and in) on a 25 yard kick Sunday. Meanwhile, Evan McPherson just made another field goal. He booted six field goals on Thanksgiving night as Cincinnati routed Baltimore 32-14. McPherson had multiple field goals in three different quarters.
Jason Myers was his usual solid self at home with four field goals as Seattle shutout Minnesota. Even Riley Patterson managed four short kicks through the uprights as Miami held off New Orleans on Sunday.
Defense/Special Teams
Defense
Points
Seattle Seahawks
28.0
Buffalo Bills
17.0
Jacksonville Jaguars
14.0
Miami Dolphins
13.0
San Francisco 49ers
12.0
The Seattle Seahawks defense nearly broke 30 points and for a little while, I thought it might happen. Ultimately, they settled for 28 in their 26-0 victory on Sunday. The Minnesota offense managed just 162 yards and turned the ball over five times. Seattle took one of those miscues to the house too. Also, Buffalo shut down Aaron Rodgers and Jacksonville held Tennessee to 188 yards of offense!