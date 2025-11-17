A.J. Brown Gave Blunt Comment on Bigger Role in Eagles’ Gameplan During Win Over Lions
The Eagles won on national television in ugly fashion against an NFC North opponent again on Sunday night. One week after Philadelphia beat the Packers, 10-7, on Monday Night Football, the Birds took on the Lions on Sunday Night Football and won 16-9. The big difference between the two wins, though? Just how involved A.J. Brown was in the gameplan.
Brown was targeted 11 times by Jalen Hurts against Detroit, the most he’s been targeted in a single game all season and a massive jump from last week’s total of three targets; he finished the Lions game with seven catches for 49 yards. Brown has been openly frustrated with the Eagles’ offense all season long and was especially so after last week’s win over Green Bay. The focus to get Brown involved on Sunday night seemed like a response to that, as well as Brown’s private meeting with owner Jeffrey Lurie.
After the victory Brown was asked about his increase in targets and the fact that it did not lead to increased production for the offense. He offered a blunt comment in response: his frustrations never had anything to do with how often he sees the ball.
“It wasn’t about targets last week or the week before,” Brown said. “It wasn’t about that at all. It was me trying to help and contribute, that’s all.”
Brown expressed a similar sentiment when he gave a lengthy interview last week explaining why he continues to speak out on the Eagles’ offense. He is not unhappy, per se, if he doesn’t get involved or see many opportunities to make an impact. But, like many talented players, he also believes he can help a struggling offense and wants to assert that belief in whatever manner possible.
Regardless of the why, Brown isn’t wrong about how the unit must improve. The Eagles have eight wins but a mediocre offense that has scored over 20 points exactly once since September. It’s worked out fine because the defense has been excellent but, as Brown noted last week, the offense isn’t holding up its end of the bargain in the big picture.
The next test comes against the Cowboys on Sunday.