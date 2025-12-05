NFL Week 14 Survival Pool Strategy: Buccaneers, Browns and 3 More Winning Picks

An NFL survival pool is one of the most popular contests for fans looking to add extra drama to the season.

The concept is simple: each week, players pick one NFL team to win. If that team loses, you’re eliminated. If it wins, you move on. However, the catch is that you can’t pick a team more than once for the entire season. The ultimate goal is to outlast everyone else in your pool.

The challenge and the fun come from striking a balance between risk and reward. Grabbing a heavy favorite early in the season might look like the safest survival pool pick, but using up a top contender early can leave you short-handed later. On the flip side, taking a chance on an under-the-radar team could buy you long-term flexibility, but a loss ends your run before it starts.

A smart survival pool strategy is to look beyond the obvious. Many players try to conserve elite teams for tougher weeks, choosing solid but not spectacular matchups early on. It’s a delicate mix of playing it safe while planning ahead.

Whether you stick with the chalk, hunt for value or take a risky swing, your pick can impact the outlook for the rest of the season. With all that said, here’s how we’re approaching Week 14:

*Pick percentage is based on Yahoo Sports pick distribution*

Chalk Picks

Buccaneers Over Saints (Pick %: 63% Spread: -8.5)

The Buccaneers are the most frequent selection this week in a vast majority of survivor pools, and it’s easy to see why. They’re tied for the biggest betting favorites, and the Saints are their easiest remaining opponent, although they play the Panthers twice, the Falcons and the Dolphins to end the regular season. New Orleans is 2-10 on the year. The last time these two teams met back in Week 8, Tampa Bay won 23-3 with a defensive touchdown. The Buccaneers may have future value, but now is the time to use them.

Nov 30, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving (7) celebrates after a touchdown during the second half against the Arizona Cardinals at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Broncos Over Raiders (Pick %: 6% Spread: -7.5)

The Broncos were popular picks in Weeks 1 and 10, so most of the field has likely already used them. The latter week, they matched up against the Raiders for the first time this season and squeaked out a 10-7 victory. The score of that game may not breed a ton of confidence in a rematch, but Las Vegas also sits at 2-10 this season with offensive struggles in all phases. That doesn’t bode well against the best defense in the NFL. The Raiders are the Broncos’ easiest remaining opponent by far. The Broncos check all the boxes for a pick. They’re large favorites, with a low selection rate and little future value.

Nov 30, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) passes the ball under pressure from Washington Commanders defensive tackle Daron Payne (94) during overtime at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Under The Radar Picks

Rams Over Cardinals (Pick %: 5% Spread: -8.5)

The Rams are another team that has likely been used, but they’re once again big favorites in Week 14. Sean McVay has historically dominated the Cardinals in his career, as he boasts a record of 14-3 in head-to-head games and a 13-4 record against the spread in those contests. Arizona has also lost nine of its last 10 games. As Super Bowl favorites, the Rams are virtually usable in every game the rest of the season, but Weeks 17 (@ Atlanta) and 18 (vs. Arizona) are the other prime spots to use them.

Nov 30, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) calls a play during the fourth quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

Seahawks Over Falcons (Pick %: 4% Spread: -6.5)

Like the Broncos and Rams, very few people have the Seahawks left. But for those who do, now is the time to use them. The Falcons have fallen apart, going 1-6 in their past seven games. Of those losses, three have come against the Dolphins, Panthers and New York Jets. The losses of Michael Penix Jr. and Drake London have tanked Atlanta’s season. The Seahawks’ defense should have no problem matching up against Kirk Cousins and company in Week 14. The only other week the Seahawks have value is Week 17 against the Panthers.

Nov 30, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) drops back to make a pass during the second half against the Minnesota Vikings at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

One Risky Pick

Browns Over Titans (Pick %: 18% Spread: -3.5)

Do I need to explain why the Browns are a risky selection? I’ll do it anyway. Putting one’s faith in a 3-9 football team will always be risky, no matter the opponent. However, I’ll make the case. The Titans are 1-17 in their past 18 games. Both teams' offenses rank near the bottom of the NFL. Tennessee may be slightly better on the defensive side, but that’s not saying much. Cleveland, on the other hand, boasts a top 10 unit, which could be the deciding factor in a game that’s slated as the lowest over/under of the season. The Browns have no future value at all, so as long as selectors are willing to sweat this one out, the pick could net significant rewards.

Nov 30, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) makes a pass during the first half against the San Francisco 49ers at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

