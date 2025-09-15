Chicago Bears and Courtland Sutton Among Week 2 Biggest Fantasy Football Losers
Things were supposed to go a little better for the Denver Broncos and Chicago Bears. As a matter of fact, Denver was one of the expected top defenses going into Week 2. However, Denver could not get Indianapolis off the field offensively and Chicago gave up 52 points in Detroit.
How bad of a week was it for defenses? Six were in the red this Week 2 led by Denver and Chicago. Also, we add in a few players that literally lost more than they should have.
Getting Defensive With Red Pen Marks
Chicago Bears
This was about as bad as it gets. The Bears cost fantasy owners 11 points this week. Detroit could have probably scored 60 points if the Lions wanted to in Week 2. Worse, Chicago had goose eggs across the board. There were no sacks, turnovers, or anything. It was a complete disaster.
Worse things have been said about the Chicago defense through two weeks. However, the injuries to Jaylon Johnson and TJ Edwards added insult to the maladies. Detroit could do anything it wanted at will. Considering how the last five quarters have gone for Chicago, things cannot get too much worse or can they?
Denver Broncos
This was a difficult choice but Denver also made Daniel Jones look very competent. Yes, the Broncos could not get the Colts offense off the field (two touchdowns, five field goals). Add in that penalty which gave Spencer Shrader a second chance and the Broncos defense literally runined many fantasy football days. Losing five points felt so much worse given their 7.5 point projection.
Remember, this was one of the top projected defenses going into 2025. Denver got a little lucky last week against Tennessee but their luck ran out against Indianapolis. Maybe playing the rival Los Angeles Chargers in Week 3 will spark something.
Courtland Sutton
Speaking of Denver Broncos, there was Sutton. He was only targeted by Bo Nix four times. Unfortunately, he caught one pass for six yards. In Week 1, Sutton scored a touchdown, had six receptions, and 61 yards. This week, the Indianapolis secondary bottled up the downfield target. It did not feel like Sutton was even open beyond 15 yards once on Sunday afternoon.
Matthew Golden and Juju-Smith Schuster were also on our radar. Each receiver wound up with a mere 1.5 points in Week 2.
Derrick Henry
The Baltimore Ravens scored 41 points on Sunday afternoon against the Cleveland Browns. However, the running game was non-existent. Even Lamar Johnson ran very little. Derrick Henry was hardly a king with 11 carries for only 23 yards. Henry did not catch a single pass out of the backfield either.
Henry also fumbled the ball once by the way.
Justin Fields
The New York Jets' quarterback had a solid Week 1 but Week 2 was a nightmare. Fields did not even last the whole game as he was replaced by Tyrod Taylor during the second half. He did run five time for 49 yards but was just 3/11 for 23 yards passing. With a concussion cofirmed as the reason for his exit, Fields will have to pass the NFL protocol before he can play in Week 3.
Considering he was projected for nearly 20 points and scored around 4, fantasy owners may lose twice with Fields. The Jets are on the road in Week 3 against Tampa Bay.
