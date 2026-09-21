Fantasy Football Week 2 Stock Watch: 5 Risers & 5 Fallers

With two weeks of the 2026 NFL season down, early-season role shifts are becoming crystal clear. Week 2 gave fantasy football managers critical signal on whether Week 1 snap shares and touch distributions were temporary game-script noise or permanent depth chart changes.

By evaluating route participation, target shares, and high-value touches, we can identify prime trade targets and drop candidates heading into Week 3. Here are five key risers and five fallers based on Week 2 usage.

Week 2 Fantasy Football Risers

Sep 20, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson (32) runs the ball against Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. (22) at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

1. RB TreVeyon Henderson, New England Patriots

Week 2 Stats: 16 carries, 76 rushing yards, 1 TD

The fear of a messy backfield split in New England dissipated in Week 2. Henderson took full control of the rushing workload, racking up 76 yards and a breakout touchdown in his return, while veteran Rhamondre Stevenson was limited in total volume due to yet another fumble against the Steelers. Henderson’s explosive profile and bell-cow ground volume vault him into firm RB2 territory with weekly RB1 upside.

2. QB Tyler Shough, New Orleans Saints

Week 2 Stats: 27/34 passing, 252 passing yards, 1 TD, 9 carries, 23 rushing yards, 1 rushing TD

Tyler Shough executed a poised late comeback victory over Baltimore, displaying razor-sharp accuracy with a 79.4% completion rate. Pairing an efficient 252-yard passing performance with additional mobility on the ground (23 rushing yards and a rushing score), Shough has established a dependable fantasy baseline and rising ceiling.

3. RB Rachaad White, Washington Commanders

Week 2 Stats: 7 carries, 43 rushing yards, 6 receptions, 40 receiving yards (6 targets)

When Washington fell into a negative game script, White proved why he was a crucial offseason addition. Out-snapping the backfield competition 36 to 23 and catching all six of his targets, White showcased elite pass-catching utility while averaging over 6.0 yards per carry on the ground. His passing-game lockdown gives him strong weekly PPR FLEX appeal -- especially with Jayden Daniels set to miss time and Marcus Mariota being a very checkdown-dependent quarterback.

4. RB Emanuel Wilson, Seattle Seahawks

Week 2 Stats: 21 carries, 92 rushing yards, 1 target

Wilson capitalized on expanded backfield opportunities with Jadarian Price suffering a chest injury, handling a team-high 21 carries for 92 rushing yards. Wilson dominated early-down touches and wore down the defense, and could slot directly into the weekly RB2/FLEX radar if Price is forced to miss time.

5. WR Adonai Mitchell, New York Jets

Week 2 Stats: 6 receptions, 63 receiving yards (12 targets)

Mitchell emerged as the clear high-volume focal point in New York's passing game, commanding a massive 12 targets on an 82% snap share. While missing out on an even bigger day due to defensive pass interference penalties on deep shots, Mitchell's route participation and elite target earn rate solidify him as an ascending priority waiver wire option for Week 3.

Week 2 Fantasy Football Fallers

Sep 13, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) catches a pass for a first down against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second half at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

1. WR Terry McLaurin, Washington Commanders

Week 2 Stats: 3 receptions, 28 receiving yards (5 targets)

For years, McLaurin’s fantasy floor was protected by a complete lack of high-level target competition. The arrival of veteran Stefon Diggs has upended that stability, as Diggs commanded the lion's share of targets and priority routes in Week 2, leaving McLaurin with minimal volume and low-value looks. McLaurin slides from a reliable WR2 into a volatile, touchdown-dependent FLEX.

2. TE Colston Loveland, Chicago Bears

Week 2 Stats: 0 receptions, 0 receiving yards (2 targets)

Despite remaining on the field for a healthy portion of dropbacks, Loveland was completely erased from the stat sheet in Chicago's low-scoring defensive struggle. Failing to haul in a single pass on minimal targets, his lack of immediate focal usage makes him impossible to trust in starting tight end slots until targets materialize -- especially if Caleb Williams misses time with a hamstring injury. Loveland should still be started in Week 3, but expectations need to be lowered.

3. QB Drake Maye, New England Patriots

Week 2 Stats: 14/22 passing, 208 passing yards, 0 TD, 1 INT

Despite New England securing a convincing 20-3 victory, Maye offered very little fantasy production for the second straight week. With the Patriots leaning heavily on their ground game and defense, the 2025 MVP runner-up attempted just 22 passes and failed to reach the end zone while throwing an interception. It's still early, but Maye has looked shaky through two weeks and hasn't played like the top-5 fantasy quarterback he was selected to be.

4. WR Drake London, Atlanta Falcons

Week 2 Stats: 4 receptions, 51 receiving yards (5 targets)

Atlanta's passing attack stagnated in a 34-3 loss as they continue to have one of the worst (if not the worst?) quarterback situations in the league. Relegated to low-value short routes while the offense turned the ball over repeatedly, London managed just four catches for 51 yards. Until Atlanta establishes more stability under center (which may not happen this season), London remains a volatile, low-ceiling option.

5. RB Travis Etienne Jr., New Orleans Saints

Week 2 Stats: 8 carries, 31 rushing yards, 2 receptions, 14 receiving yards (3 targets)

Following a split backfield workload in Week 1, Travis Etienne saw his touch share remain heavily restricted in Week 2 with the return of Alvin Kamara. Failing to command high-value goal-line work or a dominant passing-down share, Etienne's limited efficiency and siphoned carries relegate him to a volatile RB2/FLEX option.