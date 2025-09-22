Tennessee Titans and John Parker Romo Highlight Week 3 Big Fantasy Football Losers
The Tennesee Titans were fortunatey to ge tthe number one pick. At this rate, the Titans defense may be so bad that they may get another afte this year. If that was not enough, the Atlanta Falcons laid such a bad egg that we saw Kirk Cousins today.
How bad did things get in Week 3? Even the Green Bay Packers blew a 10 point lead to the Cleveland Browns. It is once again time to look at some of the worst fantasy performances in this third week.
Tennessee Titans Toss Up Worse Than Goose Eggs
Again, being 0-3 is bad enough, but the Tennesee Titans put up an absolute stinker against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. The Titans allowed 41 points and the defense pretty much had zeroes across the board. Tennessee managed no sacks, turnovers, or anything positive on special teams.
Now, the Titans defense was projected 25th for this week but the Colts had come in rolling on offense. That continued from the start today buoyed by an early pick six for Indianapolis. Tennessee was out of the game before it even started.
Tennesee has had issues tackling all season but Sunday there were several blatant instances on the Taylor touchdown run alone. Besides the -4 fantasy football points, the Titans looked even worse than expected on Sunday.
Atlanta Had One Really Bad Fantasy Week
The Atlanta Falcons saw the Carolina Panthers on the schedule and thought they had a chance. By the end of the first quarter, the Falcons felt and looked cooked. Atlanta drove the ball down the field twice but John Parker Romo missed two kicks. Keep in mind. the Falcons cut Younghoe Koo on Friday.
Romo provided fantasy owners with zero fantasy points in Week 3. Arguably, that was not the only red flag. Michael Penix Jr. only completed 50% of his passes and turned the ball over twice. The Atlanta quarterback was projected to deliver 16.2 fantasy points. Instead, he managed a mere 3.68. Even the Falcons' defense was almost two points below expected.
Kirk Cousins mopping up gave off some awful vibes for an Atlanta team that looked much better against Minnesota. Bijan Robinson even was almost six points off his projected number on Sunday.
Calvin Ridley Just Could Not Catch The Ball
We had to pile on the Tennesee Tirans a little more on Sunday after the Calvin Ridley performance. He was targeted seven times and only caught one ball for 27 yards. Week 3 Wide Receiver rankings had Ridley just inside the Top 40 (38th).
The most troubling thing is that Ridley might have a better chance to catch a cold. His catch rate keeps falling from his early years where it was in the 60's. Now, at 38.1%, Ridley owners are experiencing a pain that is beyond what anyone projected. Only Brian Thomas has been worse among 1000-yard receivers at 28% (seven catches on 25 targets).
Maybe next week will be better for Tennesee and Atlanta. Then again, stay tuned!