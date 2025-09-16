Week 3 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings (PPR, Half-PPR, Non-PPR)
In fantasy football, volume reigns supreme—and while running backs usually see the most touches, wide receivers rack up points at an eye-watering pace, especially in PPR formats.
Last week, three wide receivers (Amon-Ra St. Brown, Malik Nabers, and Ja’Marr Chase) outscored the top quarterback (Jared Goff). With a full point for every reception, receivers often make or break a week for fantasy managers. So with Week 3 set to kick off on Thursday night as the Buffalo Bills host the Miami Dolphins, let’s break down where every receiver stacks up heading into Week 3 of the NFL season.
CeeDee Lamb Headlines Week 3 Wide Receivers
Lamb was our WR1 heading into Week 2 and while he managed to accumulate nine receptions for 112 yards in a thrilling overtime win over the New York Giants, he failed to find the end zone for the second consecutive week. Lamb has produced 16 receptions on 24 targets for 222 yards, good for 19.1 fantasy points per game in PPR formats. He’s currently the WR10 heading into a Week 3 matchup with the Chicago Bears.
Lamb must be licking his chops as the Bears have surrendered the second-most fantasy points per game to opposing wideouts. The only team that has allowed more fantasy points to receivers than Chicago? None other than the Dallas Cowboys. So this game is shaping up to be a high-scoring affair in which the offenses are going to tee off against these undermanned secondaries.
Last week, Detroit allowed Jared Goff to find Amon-Ra St. Brown for three touchdowns, and Goff finished with five passing touchdowns total. Lamb may not produce a hat-trick but he’s certainly well positioned to lead his position group in Week 3 of the NFL season. And he’s definitely due for his first trip to the end zone of 2025.
Jaxon Smith-Ngigba Emerges As Top-10 Receiver In Week 3
JSN has officially played his way into the WR1 conversation after finishing as the WR11 through the first two weeks. Sam Darnold may not be lighting it up the way he did in Minnesota last season, but he’s been steady in Seattle—and JSN has clearly become his go-to guy. While the third-year wideout is still hunting for his first touchdown of 2025, he’s already racked up 100+ receiving yards in back-to-back games and hauled in 17 of his 23 targets. That’s WR1-caliber volume and efficiency, and it sure looks like the breakout we’ve been waiting for is here to stay.
In Week 3, Smith-Njigba draws a tougher assignment against a New Orleans Saints defense that has limited receivers so far, but context matters. In Week 1, Arizona barely threw in the second half while protecting a lead, and in Week 2, the Saints saw a San Francisco offense ravaged by injuries. This week, JSN should be peppered with looks once again as Darnold’s clear No. 1 option. And don’t be shocked if he finally finds the end zone to put an exclamation point on his hot start.
Deebo Samuel Passes Terry McLaurin In The Week 3 Wide Receiver Rankings
Terry McLaurin demanded a ton of attention this offseason due to drama in regards to a new contract. The Commanders finally agreed to extend “Scary Terry” on a lucrative deal, but it was the new arrival, Deebo Samuel, who has been leading Washington’s wide receiver room through two weeks of the season.
Samuel is currently the WR8 after posting 14 receptions for 121 yards and a touchdown, while adding a 19-yard touchdown scamper in Washington’s Week 1 victory over the New York Giants. Meanwhile, McLaurin is the WR61. Yes, you read that correctly. McLaurin has managed a measly seven catches for 75 scoreless yards after averaging a career-high 15.8 fantasy points per game in 2024.
Ultimately, it’s hard to envision McLaurin continuing to struggle at this pace, but Samuel is the safer option in fantasy football heading into a Week 3 showdown with the Las Vegas Raiders. Samuel may see some touches out of the backfield, especially with Austin Ekeler sidelined for the rest of the season. Entering Week 3, Samuel is the WR19 while McLaurin is the WR27 in PPR formats. Managers will also want to monitor the status of quarterback Jayden Daniels, who picked up a knee injury in the Commanders’ Week 2 loss to the Green Bay Packers.
Let’s take a look at where the rest of the receivers across the NFL stack up in our Week 3 rankings.