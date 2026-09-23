Week 3 Fantasy Football Quarterback Streamers: Bryce Young And Two Stars Returning From Injury Headline

As we get into Week 3, there are a ton of fantasy owners who will be looking to stream a quarterback this week. Especially coming off a Week 2 that saw three starting quarterbacks go down, we could see a quarterback change on additional teams as well.

The good news is that there are more than likely some solid options available for you to stream. These are our top fantasy football quarterback streamers for Week 3.

Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers

Young has been on fire to start the season. Through two games, he has thrown for 648 yards and six touchdowns, with just one interception, and rushed for another touchdown. Now, he heads into Week 3 with another solid matchup.

The Panthers will take on the Browns this week, who have allowed the ninth-most fantasy points to quarterbacks this season. Young is finally starting to look like the quarterback he was drafted to be, and much of the reason could be that he is surrounded by a strong group of pass-catchers in Tetairoa McMillan, Jalen Coker, and Darren Waller.

If Young is still available on your waiver wire, he should be scooped up. We don't know if he will be able to keep up his QB1 production, but he's worth picking up to find out, and he's an incredible streaming option this week.

Drew Lock/Sam Darnold, Seattle Seahawks

There is a chance that Darnold could return from his glute injury this week, but it's far from a lock, which could make this move a bit tricky. Nevertheless, whoever is the starter will be a great option; just be sure to monitor the situation until the Seahawks name a starter.

Seattle will take on the Washington Commanders, who have allowed the second-most fantasy points to quarterbacks through two games. Last week, Lock threw for 235 yards, three touchdowns, and no interceptions, so we trust him enough to stream him in this matchup, and of course we would trust Darnold more because he's better.

Kyler Murray, Minnesota Vikings

Murray has cleared the concussion protocol and is expected to get the start in Week 3. The Vikings play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this week, who have been a complete disaster through two weeks.

We haven't really gotten to see Murray with the Vikings yet, but we liked him coming into the season in that system with those weapons. He is a strong but risky streaming option in Week 3.

More Fantasy Sports On SI News