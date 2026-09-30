Week 4 Fantasy Football Rookie Stock Watch: Jeremiyah Love Is Ready To Explode While Jadarian Price Struggles

We have reached Week 4, and the trajectory of the rookies who came into the league this season is starting to become clear. Some rookies have surprised us, while others have been disappointments. This is our fantasy football rookie stock watch for Week 4.

Stock Up

RB Jeremiyah Love, Arizona Cardinals

It looks like Love fully took over the Cardinals' backfield in Week 3. He carried the ball 21 times for 90 yards and caught all five of his targets for 19 yards and a touchdown. Tyler Allgeier carried the ball just twice for -1 yard and caught all four of his targets for 10 yards.

We would be surprised if this goes back to anything close to a split backfield in Arizona. You don't draft a running back with the third-overall pick just to have him splitting carries or even being the second option in the backfield.

WR Chris Bell, Miami Dolphins

With Caleb Douglas out in Week 3, Chris Bell stepped up and led the Dolphins in receiving, catching four of seven targets for 67 yards. More importantly, he played on 71% of the snaps and looked healthy.

As his snap count continues to climb as he gets further away from his ACL surgery, his fantasy value should continue to rise. Bell is a first-round talent who only fell to the third because of his knee injury. He has league-winning upside.

WR Josh Cameron, Jacksonville Jaguars

We usually only cover two stock-up rookies, but we wanted to throw in a rising rookie sleeper. The sixth-round pick saw his snap count rise to 37%, which matched Brian Thomas Jr. in Week 3. He now has two touchdown receptions on the season and looks to be climbing the depth chart. He is a player to watch in all leagues, and a player to target in dynasty leagues.

Stock Down

RB Jadarian Price, Seattle Seahawks

The production hasn't been great for Price, but the usage is far more concerning. In Week 3, Price played on just 28% of the offensive snaps, while both Emanuel Wilson and George Holani played on 36%. Price carried the ball five times with three targets, while Wilson carried the ball nine times, and Holani saw three carries and five targets.

Price dealing with an injury could have impacted his usage, but this was a very split backfield before he got hurt as well. There is still plenty of time for him to take over this backfield, but for now, his stock is down.

WR KC Concepcion, Cleveland Browns

The production hasn't been there for Concepcion so far this season, and to make matters worse, Denzel Boston has looked great through three weeks. While Boston is thriving with Deshaun Watson, Concepcion has caught just 12 of his 20 targets for 80 scoreless yards.

It seems to be that the situation is more of an issue than the talent. He is much better suited to play with Shedeur Sanders, while Boston aligns much better with Watson based on their skill sets.



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