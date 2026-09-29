Omarion Hampton, Ollie Gordon, And All Our Must-Sit Fantasy Football Running Backs For Week 4

Week 4 is here, and we have to get our lineups set. The most important and toughest position to nail down in fantasy football is running backs. So the last thing you want is to end up with a dud in your lineup.

We are going to help you avoid that catastrophe this week. These are our must-sit fantasy football running backs for Week 4.

Must-Sit Running Backs: Week 4

RB Javonte Williams, Dallas Cowboys

After a rough start to the season on the ground, Williams bounced-back last week with an impressive performance. His fantasy numbers worked out in Week 1 because he found the end zone, but he only averaged 3.2 yards per carry, followed by a 2.5-yard-per-carry performance.

Last week, he carried the ball 19 times for 98 yards and a touchdown on 5.2 yards per carry. That type of game makes it tempting to start him this week, but we are avoiding him if possible against the Houston Texans' defense.

Houston has one of, if not the best, defenses in the NFL, and is allowing the second-fewest fantasy points to running backs this season. We have concerns about the entire offense, but they are particularly brutal against the run.

RB Omarion Hampton, Los Angeles Chargers

This one pains me to say, because I named Hampton as my Fantasy Football Breakout Player of the Year for 2026, but we can't start him this week against the Seattle Seahawks defense. Seattle is allowing the fifth-fewest fantasy points to running backs this season.

We still believe in the talent of Hampton, but this team is a mess. The coaching has been terrible, the offensive line has been terrible, the quarterback has been terrible, and the receivers aren't particularly good. Hampton is surrounded by incompetence, and you should consider benching him this week.

RB Ollie Gordon II, Miami Dolphins

I don't care how much FAAB or what priority you spent on Gordon on the waiver wire; on no planet should he be in your starting lineup against the Minnesota Vikings this week. Minnesota is allowing the fourth-fewest fantasy points to running backs this season, and they are going to dismantle Miami. The Dolphins aren't going to move the ball, and they won't be able to run much in the second half.

If Jaylen Wright returns from injury, that makes things even worse. Contrary to popular belief around the fantasy community, Wright is going to lead a committee in Miami once he's back on the field.

RB Kaleb Johnson, Green Bay Packers

This also applies to MarShawn Lloyd, or whatever terrible Packers running back you might be thinking about starting. Just don't do it. While they do have a tough matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who are allowing the 10th-fewest fantasy points to running backs this season, it doesn't even matter.

The issue here isn't the matchup; it's the subpar players and the terrible offensive line. Don't start any of these backs until Josh Jacobs is back, unless two of the three backs are inactive.

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