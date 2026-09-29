Week 4 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings: Parker Washington Enters Elite Status While CeeDee Lamb Drops

With Week 3 behind us, we are now turning our focus to Week 4. The most important rankings we do might be for the wide receivers because there are more wideouts started every week than any other position.

This week, our rankings are very different from the ECR (expert consensus rankings). These are our fantasy football wide receiver rankings for Week 4.

Wide Receivers

WR Parker Washington, Jacksonville Jaguars

While doing our rankings, we were even surprised to see how high Washington finished. He comes in as our WR6 overall. We like the matchup this week against the Cincinnati Bengals, who we believe are much better against the run than the pass.

The Jags are going to score points in this game, and we expect them to do it through the air. Washington is their top weapon, and we expect him to have a huge game as he continues to emerge as the clear WR1 in Jacksonville. There are only five wide receivers whom we want in our lineups ahead of Washington this week.

WR Tetairoa McMillan, Carolina Panthers

McMillan comes in just one spot behind Washington this week as our WR7, despite a poor showing in Week 3. We love the matchup against a battered Detroit Lions secondary. This game is going to be a shootout and could end up being one of the highest-scoring games of the week.

There is also a chance that Jalen Coker could be out for this game, which should send even more passes heading McMillan's way. You should be getting him in all your lineups this week with no questions asked.

WR CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys

We are seven spots below ECR on Lamb this week, and have him ranked as our WR12. He's still a WR1, so it's not like we don't like him; we just like other options more in Week 4.

This simply comes down to the matchup. Lamb is going up against the Houston Texans, who potentially have the best defense in the NFL, and he'll be matched up against Derek Stingley Jr. If the Cowboys are able to move the ball at all this week, it will likely be George Pickens who has the day.

WR Jordan Addison, Minnesota Vikings

After a horrific start to his season, we still listed Addison as a must-start last week, and it paid off. He caught five of nine targets for 90 yards and a touchdown. We are going right back to the week with Addison this week against a Miami Dolphins' secondary, which is among the worst in the league.

Miami can't stop anyone. Their only saving grace is that they are losing, so teams just stop throwing on them. With Justin Jefferson dealing with an ankle injury, Addison should have a great game.

Fantasy Sports On SI Wide Receiver Rankings: Week 4

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