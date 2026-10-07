Week 5 Fantasy Football Rookie Stock Watch: Carnell Tate's Stocks Up, Chris Bell's Stock's Down, And More

We are now through four weeks, and we are starting to get a clear picture of the 2026 rookies. While some are thriving and on the rise, others have fallen on hard times. We are going to take a look at both the good and the bad.

Rookies can be some of the most important fantasy football assets, especially in the back half of the season, so now is the time to acquire them. This is our fantasy football rookie stock watch.

Stock Up

WR Carnell Tate, Tennessee Titans

Tate had his breakout game in Week 4. It was his best statistical game across the board. He caught nine of 12 targets for 145 yards. This is the most talented wide receiver in this rookie class, and it was great to see him have a breakout game.

The Titans' offensive struggles are a cause for concern, but there is also a strong chance Tate takes off and never looks back. Hopefully, both Tate and his quarterback, Cam Ward, can grow together and form a great duo for a long time. However, Ward hasn't proven that to be the case yet with his up-and-down play, with a lot more down than up.

WR Dohnte Meyers, Cincinnati Bengals

With Ja'Marr Chase exiting Week 4 early due to a concussion, Meyers stepped up and caught seven of nine targets for 82 yards. Tee Higgins also got injured late in that game, and now both of the top Bengals wide receivers are in danger of missing Week 5.

This could open up the opportunity for Meyers to step in as their WR1. No one expected this undrafted rookie to get this kind of opportunity so quickly, but it could lead to bigger and better things.

Stock Down

RB Jadarian Price, Seattle Seahawks

Price was already struggling in the Seahawks' backfield, much in part due to the team spreading the ball around between their running backs. Unfortunately, he has now landed on the injured reserve due to a chest injury.

In his absence, Emanuel Wilson has stepped up; the Seahawks tried to sign Joe Mixon, who failed his physical, and Zach Charbonnet has had his 21-day practice window opened and should be back by the time Price is ready to come off IR. It is beginning to look very unlikely that he comes anywhere close to living up to his draft cost or reaching his potential RB1 upside as a first-round pick.

WR Chris Bell, Miami Dolphins

There were high hopes for Bell heading into Week 4, coming off his best game as a pro, and Caleb Douglas was ruled out with an ankle injury. Despite playing on 82% of the offensive snaps, he was only targeted three times and didn't catch any of them.

This could be chalked up to a tough matchup, but it also raises even more concerns about the Dolphins' offense as a whole. Regardless of how talented Bell or any other pass-catcher may be, the Dolphins' offense might not be good enough to sustain any consistent fantasy assets.

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