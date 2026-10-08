Week 5 Fantasy Football Sell-High Trade Candidates: Emanuel Wilson, Bryce Young, And More Targets To Sell

It's exciting when you have a player who hits and helps carry your team to victories for a stretch of the season, but you also need to know when it's time to sell high and maximize the value of an asset before a decline in value. These are our top fantasy football sell-high trade candidates to move before Week 5.

Sell-High Trade Candidates: Week 5

QB Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers

Young has had a great season and has far exceeded expectations so far this season. He is coming off another big game against the Detroit Lions, and his value has never been higher. However, we have seen this before with Young, and he always regresses back to his averages, which aren't overly impressive.

The Panthers have a good enough matchup this week against the Philadelphia Eagles to keep fantasy owners who need a starter this week intrigued, but the schedule is going to get much more difficult. He has just one favorable matchup for the remainder of the season, and that's against the Baltimore Ravens, who are just barely favorable, allowing the 15th-most fantasy points to quarterbacks this season.

They have both the Denver Broncos and Minnesota Vikings on the schedule before a brutal playoff schedule with the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 16 and the Seattle Seahawks in Week 17. Get out now on Young while you still can.

RB Emanuel Wilson, Seattle Seahawks

Wilson is coming off a 21-carry game, and it's the second time in three weeks he was given 21 carries. In a world where volume is king, someone will pay up for that kind of value. Nevertheless, we also know it's not going to last.

George Holani is still in the mix, and Zach Charbonnet's return is imminent. We also know that Jadarian Price will be back at some point.

Once Charbonnet returns, Wilson will be a risky start, and by the time that backfield settles in, Price will be ramping up for a return from the IR. You could miss out on one big week with Wilson, but you'll never be able to sell higher on Wilson than you can right now.

WR Romeo Doubs, New England Patriots

After a disastrous start to his season, Doubs has established himself as the clear-cut WR1 in New England. In Week 4, he caught six of nine targets for 58 yards and two touchdowns.

However, a returning AJ Brown is looming, and there is a strong chance he is able to return in Week 6. Once the news drops that Brown's 21-day practice window has been opened up, Doubs' value will tank.

For now, there are still some who believe that he could be out until Week 8 or 9. Make your move now before Brown is back to establish himself as the guy in New England.

WR Dontayvion Wicks, Philadelphia Eagles

Wicks has seen his fantasy production decline each week of the season, but with DeVonta Smith sidelined, you can still sell him as the Eagles WR1 who has seen at least five targets in every game this season.

Smith is going to come back; first-round pick Makai Lemon continues to see more snaps, and second-year wideout Darius Cooper exploded last week. It's over for Wicks having any kind of consistent fantasy value, so make sure you move him before everyone else realizes this, too.

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