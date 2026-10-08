Week 5 Fantasy Football Sleepers To Consider Starting: Headlined By Marvin Harrison Jr. And Mike Gesicki

As we head into Week 5, it's getting more difficult to set our lineups. Injuries have piled up, bye weeks are here, and some things just haven't played out as we expected. Because of this, there are players who are usually stashed on the bench that you should consider putting in your lineups. These are our bench players to consider starting in Week 5.

QB Jacoby Brissett, Arizona Cardinals

Brissett is a popular streaming option this week. Not only is he a high-volume passer, attempting 152 passes in four games, but he has the best possible matchup in the league this week. The Cardinals will be hosting the Detroit Lions this week.

Detroit is allowing 28.4 fantasy points per game to quarterbacks this season, which is the most in the league. It doesn't appear to be just a tough schedule either, as they have played against Tyler Shough, Josh Allen, Geno Smith, and Bryce Young.

That's not necessarily an easy schedule, but it also isn't a Murder's Row of quarterbacks either. We are plugging Brissett into our lineups this week with full confidence against a battered Lions' secondary.

RB Brian Robinson Jr., Atlanta Falcons

We get that it can sometimes be deflating to plug in a team's backup running back into your lineup, but Robinson is seeing enough volume and playing great, even if it's not close to the level of Bijan Robinson. Through four games, Robinson Jr. has 44 carries, averaging 11 carries per game with double-digit carries in three consecutive games and nine in Week 1.

He has rushed for at least 50 yards in each of the past three games, while reaching 62 yards on 14 carries last week. Most importantly, he has scored four touchdowns over the past two weeks, including three in Week 4.

This does not feel like a fluke after we just saw Tyler Allgeier score eight touchdowns in the Falcons' backfield behind Bijan last year. Robinson Jr. should be treated more like the second back in a strong committee rather than a high-end handcuff.

WR Marvin Harrison Jr., Arizona Cardinals

Yes, we do consider Harrison a bench player at this point, but we are also starting him this week against the Lions. You may not have expected to be building your Week 5 lineup around a Brissett and Harrison Jr. stack, but here we are.

With the Lions giving up the most fantasy points to quarterbacks, they are giving up the second-most fantasy points to wide receivers this season. Despite only catching one pass last week, Harrison did see four targets and found the end zone on a beautiful catch. We aren't saying he's not a risky start, but it's a risk we are willing to take in this matchup.

TE Mike Gesicki, Cincinnati Bengals

Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins are both injured and in danger of missing Week 5. Chase is in the league's concussion protocol, and Higgins is dealing with an adductor injury. Both should be considered legitimately questionable.

If both or even one of them misses Week 5, Gesicki becomes a viable fantasy option against the Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins have allowed the fifth-most fantasy points to the position this season and have struggled mightily to cover anyone on short and intermediate routes this season.



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