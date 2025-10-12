Aaron Glenn Had Tense Exchange With Reporter Over Question About Justin Fields
At 0-6 on the season, the Jets have got to change something if they hope to win a game this year. But as of Sunday, that something will not be benching Justin Fields.
Fields did not have a good performance in Sunday's 13-11 loss to the Broncos, during which he completed just nine passes for 45 yards and was sacked a devastating nine times. But when asked (in so many words) if the coach would consider sitting Fields in next week's game vs. the Panthers, Glenn rebuffed the idea quite emphatically in what amounted to a tense exchange.
"Justin's numbers are not good for this game," the reporter said. "Is he going to be your quarterback next week, or would you consider—"
The reporter couldn't even finish before Glenn interjected. "C'mon man, what kind of question is that?" Glenn said.
"He did not have a good game. I think it's a fair question," the reporter continued.
"There's a number of guys that, you know, sometimes this league is like this," Glenn replied, making an up-and-down motion with his hand, "and there are guys that have bad games. That doesn't mean you just bench him. C'mon, you know better than that."
What seemed to be a different reporter then chimed in, noting that, in those other instances Glenn is referring to, the team in question is usually not 0-6.
"Everybody's played a role in that. It's not just Justin," Glenn went on. "I understand where you guys are trying to take this, but there is a number of other guys that gotta pick their game up too. So I don't want to sit there and pin this all on Justin."
"I'm not looking at this as just, 'Man, he played a bad game and I'm gonna bench him.' I don't see it that way," the coach concluded.
Watch that below starting at 6:10:
While it's nice to see Glenn resisting the urge to pile on his quarterback, it really wouldn't be that shocking for the Jets to try something different under center at this point. But hopefully, Glenn's confidence pays off and these guys can get a W here soon.