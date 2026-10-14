Week 6 Fantasy Football Quarterback Streamers: Jordan Love And Kirk Cousins Lead The Way

We would all love to have one quarterback we can start every week in our fantasy football lineups. Unfortunately, that's not the reality for most of us. With all the injuries, bye weeks, and subpar performances, many of us are searching for a quarterback to start this week. These are our top fantasy football quarterback streamers for Week 6.

QB Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers

Love seems like an obvious pick after a massive Week 5 and a matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, but he's actually available in a surprising number of leagues. He's still floating around out there in more than 30% of leagues and up to 50% of leagues on some platforms.

In Week 5, he threw for 367 yards and two touchdowns against the Chicago Bears. This week, he has a significantly better matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, who are allowing the sixth-most fantasy points to quarterbacks this season. If you need a quarterback this week, you need to race to your waiver wire and see if he's available, and if he's on your bench, he should probably be in your lineup.

QB Jameis Winston, New York Giants

Despite playing in heavy wind and rain in Week 5, Winston still threw for 326 yards, three touchdowns, and no interceptions, and even tacked on 27 yards on the ground. Over the past two weeks, he has now thrown for 576 yards, six touchdowns, and two interceptions. Throwing for at least 250 yards and three touchdowns in both games.

This is the Jameis experience. While he will make you pull your hair out at times while you watch him, he is a gunslinger, which gives him massive upside. In Week 6, he'll be playing at home against the New Orleans Saints. It's a very average matchup for a quarterback who could be great or could be terrible regardless of the matchup.

QB Kirk Cousins, Las Vegas Raiders

Cousins has played surprisingly well this season. Through five weeks, he has thrown for 1,269 yards, 12 touchdowns, and four interceptions. This week, he has a fantastic matchup against the Buffalo Bills, who are allowing the fourth-most fantasy points to quarterbacks this season.

While there could be some concerns about Cousins with 2026 first-overall pick Fernando Mendoza replacing Cousins in Week 5 in a blowout loss, there doesn't seem to be any concern that Cousins job could be in danger. This is a great matchup for a quarterback playing very well. It is safe to plug him into your lineup this week.



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