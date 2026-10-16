Week 6 Fantasy Football Replacements For Jeremiyah Love, Rashee Rice, And More Injured Stars

There have been a ton of huge injuries this week, which have left fantasy football owners scrambling for answers. We are here to help you fill out your battered and beat-up lineup. These are our key fantasy football injury replacements for Week 6.

QB Tyler Huntley, Baltimore Ravens

Lamar Jackson is one of a handful of injured quarterbacks in Week 6, but Huntley is the only backup we'd have any interest in potentially streaming this week. He is coming off a strong performance on the road against the Atlanta Falcons. Huntley led the Ravens to a win while throwing for 201 yards and two touchdowns, and rushing for 20 yards and another touchdown.

We aren't trying to force Huntley into our lineups, but he's also not a bad option if you are scrambling for a quarterback. The Browns are an average matchup, allowing the 16th-most fantasy points to quarterbacks this season. This matchup should be considered on par with what he dealt with last week against the Falcons.

RB Tyler Allgeier, Arizona Cardinals

Allgeier was a popular sleeper this offseason after joining the Cardinals in free agency. However, that all went out the window when the team selected Jeremiyah Love with the third overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. With Love sidelined this week due to an ankle injury, Allgeier immediately becomes a strong starting option against the Los Angeles Rams.

Allgeier is a running back we've seen post a 1,000-yard season, and he has a nose for the end zone. He's not a great pass-catcher, but he should thrive on the ground. Even in a slightly below-average matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. You aren't going to find a better replacement than Allgeier at this point in the week.

RB Jaleel McLaughlin, Cleveland Browns

The Browns' backfield has cleared up a bit now that Dylan Sampson has been ruled out for Week 6, but Quinshon Judkins is still tracking to be a game-time decision. If he sits out in Week 6, McLaughlin steps into a near bell-cow role, with Audric Estime being the only other option in the backfield after being elevated from the practice squad.

Nevertheless, if Judkins is limited by his foot injury, McLaughlin could still play a significant role against the Baltimore Ravens this week. The Ravens are a tough matchup, allowing the eighth-fewest fantasy points to running backs this season, but he is worth rolling the dice on if the volume is there.

WR Xavier Worthy, Kansas City Chiefs

Rashee Rice has now officially been ruled out for Week 6 due to a hamstring injury. There had been a debate all week about which Chiefs wide receiver fantasy owners should target if Rice couldn't play. Now that we know he won't play, we are going with Worthy over rookie Cyrus Allen. Allen is the more exciting option, but he is also much riskier and significantly less likely to lead this WR corps on Sunday.

The Los Angeles Chargers are a spiraling team and a middle-of-the-pack fantasy matchup for wide receivers. We expect Patrick Mahomes to have a huge day at home coming off a bye week against a winless team, and Worthy will be his WR1.

More Fantasy Sports On SI News