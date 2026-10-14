Week 6 Fantasy Football Running Back Streamers: Jaleel McLaughlin Is Trending Towards Being The Browns RB1

It's a rough week for fantasy football running backs. Injuries and bye weeks are a major issue. Many of us are searching for a running back to plug into our lineups this week, and we are here to help. These are our top running back streamers for Week 6.

Running Back Streamers: Week 6

RB MarShawn Lloyd, Green Bay Packers

Lloyd is not a player we are high on, and we do not trust the Packers' backfield. We hoped that Chris Brooks being put on injured reserve would open up more snaps, but it seems that Pierre Strong has just slid into his role.

Nevertheless, Lloyd has a great matchup this week and has secured the goal-line role in Green Bay. There should be plenty of touchdown opportunities in Week 6 against the Dallas Cowboys, whose defense has been terrible this season. They are allowing the eighth-most fantasy points to running backs this season.

There is a decent chance he is on your waiver wire. I just scooped him up this morning in a league where I needed a running back and saw him sitting out there in another. After scoring two touchdowns last week, we are hoping he falls into the end zone again this week.

RB Jaleel McLaughlin, Cleveland Browns

This is the guy who could end up being your week winner. Raheim Sanders has been placed on injured reserve, and Quinshon Judkins exited the stadium on Sunday in a walking boot. If Judkins doesn't play, McLaughlin could step into a near bell-cow role.

This is a similar situation to Philadelphia, where they are just running out of bodies if they are without Judkins, Sanders, and Dylan Sampson. However, do not start him if Judkins is active or Sampson is activated from the IR.

RB Dameon Pierce, Philadelphia Eagles

As we just mentioned, Pierce is the last man standing in the Eagles' backfield, with Saquon Barkley, Tank Bigsby, and Will Shipley all injured. Like in Cleveland, there is a chance that Barkley plays, even though he appears to be on the wrong side of questionable. So be sure to monitor that.

We have gone back and forth on Pierce this week, and ultimately landed on him being a must-sit this week despite a solid matchup against the Carolina Panthers. However, with waivers behind us, if you are still searching for a running back and Pierce is available, you're not going to do much better with a streaming option.

RB Tyrone Tracy Jr., New York Giants

The Giants play the New Orleans Saints this week, who are allowing the most fantasy points in the league to running backs this season. Obviously, Cam Skattebo is the top option, but this is a game where they could have two viable fantasy options.

Despite Najee Harris seeing two more carries than Tracy last week with five, Tracy played more snaps and saw three carries and three targets. Tracy finished the game with 31 yards to Harris's 14. There is no doubt that Tracy is a dart throw, but if you're going to take your shot, take it against the best possible matchup in the league.



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