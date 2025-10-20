Tua Tagovailoa and Jaylen Waddle Among Week 7 Fantasy Football Losers
Another fantasy football Sunday has come and gone. There was a historic rally, several benchings, more injuries, and some notable dud performances. The New York Giants allowed 33 points in 15 minutes of football. Meanwhile, the New York Jets lost again at home to fall to 0-7.
Now, what else occurred during the Sunday games? Which players were fantasy football losers that impacted fantasy football owners the most? Let's find out.
Tua Tagovailoa - Miami Dolphins
Going up and down the lists on Sunday night revealed a few things. Okay, Justin Fields and Geno Smith have been not helpful to fantasy owners but Week 7 was even worse. However, was it the worst? No. That was reserved for Tua Tagovailoa. Performances like this have become the norm rather than the exception.
Tagovailoa threw three interceptions for the second straight week. Worse, his 130 yards passing featured no touchdowns. This meant he cost fantasy owners 1.4 points on Sunday. Considering his projection was 15.4 points, that is a large dropoff for anyone that was still on board with the former Pro Bowl Quarterback.
Quinn Ewers mopped up in the brutal 31-6 mauling in Cleveland. The Miami Dolphins are 1-6 with their only win coming against the winless New York Jets (0-7). Miami plays Atlanta in Week 8. Who knows how many chances will occur between now and then? Will there be a new coach? Will Tagovailoa start versus the Falcons? Stay tuned!
Jacory Croskey-Merritt - Washington Commanders
Croskey-Merritt had a prime matchup against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. The expectation of 16+ fantasy football points drew many owners to roster him. Naturally, what resulted was one of Dallas' best defensive performances of the season. The Cowboys did give up 22 points in the win but allowed Croskey-Merritt a meager 33 yards on 13 carries.
So, while he is still the RB1, one has to tread carefully in the next few injuries. Also, watch the injury reports with Jayden Daniels. At 3-4, the Commanders are finding the year after a breakthrough is so much tougher. Unfortunately, Croskey-Merritt is becoming less and less of a fantasy football asset week by week.
If one thinks that was bad, we saved the best err worst for last.
Jaylen Waddle - Miami Dolphins
Waddle, like Tagovailoa, was supposed to have a bounce back week against the Cleveland Browns. That was before the winds and rains started howling in Cleveland on Sunday. Most of the heaviest rains were confined to very early in the game. What followed was an unmitgated disaster. Worse, Waddle caight one ball for 15 yards on four targets.
Waddle was improving on what was a career worst 2024 campaign when disaster struck on Sunday. Yes, the conditions were tough and the performance of the quarterbacks throwing to him was brutal too. However, Waddle got little separation and just could not get open.
Was it a bad week or do the Dolphins really need to think about 2026 and beyond? Waddle might be one of those deciisons with the NFL Trade Deadline coming up in a couple of weeks. Would a change of scenary help? He came off of two of his best season performances before this dud.
Dishonorable Mention: The Los Angeles Chargers were the worst defense of the week losing fantasy football owners five points. Finally, the Pittsburgh Steelers dropped four points as Ja'Marr Chase still might be wide open.