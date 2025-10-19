Jayden Daniels Exits Commanders-Cowboys Game With Injury After Awkward Sack
The Commanders took on the Cowboys on Sunday in an NFC East clash. Dallas got off to a hot start in front of the home crowd and Dak Prescott led his team to a big 27-15 first half lead. In the second half, as Washington tried to mount a comeback, disaster struck the Commanders.
Star quarterback Jayden Daniels dropped back to pass with the ball in Cowboys territory. Dallas linebacker Shemar James came screaming up the middle unblocked to pressure the QB. Daniels tried to get the ball away, but failed. In the process, James tackled Daniels and the QB's leg twisted awkwardly as he was taken down for the sack and fumble.
Daniels limped off the field as the Cowboys' offense came out. He was clearly banged up and went right into the blue medical tent. Shortly thereafter he jogged slowly to the Commanders' locker room. He was later ruled out of the game with a hamstring injury.
Here's the play:
Here's the aftermath and Daniels's long walk off the field.
It is an awful sight for the Commanders. Daniels is one of the most exciting young players in the NFL and was stellar as a rookie, leading Washington on an unexpected run to the NFC championship game. The effort earned him Offensive Rookie of the Year.
This year has been a bit rockier for Daniels due to injury. The second-year signal-caller sprained his knee in Week 2 and missed two games as a result.
On the season, Daniels has thrown for 875 yards, seven touchdowns, and one interception while leading the Commanders to two wins and two losses in four games started. Washington currently sits in second in the division behind the Eagles.