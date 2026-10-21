Week 7 Fantasy Football Quarterback Streamers: Kyler Murray And Tanner McKee Headline

Week 7 is almost here, and some fantasy football owners still aren't sure who they are going to plug into their lineups at quarterback. Considering the injuries and bye weeks, that shouldn't come as a surprise. We are going to help you decide which quarterback you should start this week. These are our fantasy football quarterback streamers for Week 7.

Quarterback Streamers: Week 7

QB Kyler Murray, Minnesota Vikings

Murray has gotten off to a slow start to the season, but he seemed to pick it up a bit last week. In Week 6, he threw for 229 yards and a touchdown, and rushed 10 times for 51 yards. Before last week, he had rushed 10 times for 42 yards for the entire season. It seems like he could be acclimating himself to the system in Minnesota.

This week he has a great matchup against the Indianapolis Colts. They have allowed the 11th-most fantasy points to quarterbacks this season and will be without their top cornerback Sauce Gardner this week. Murray and Justin Jefferson should have a field day this week against a terrible Colts defense.

QB Tanner McKee, Philadelphia Eagles

McKee was fine in his first start of the season last week. He wasn't spectacular, but he threw for 215 yards and a touchdown. After getting that first start under his belt, he should be even better this week in a great matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. The Cowboys are allowing the fifth-most fantasy points to quarterbacks this season.

This is a game the Eagles desperately need to win. They will be playing in Philly, and their season is on the verge of a complete collapse. We will roll with McKee in a make-or-break game. If things keep going sideways, McKee could lose his job, and the coaching staff could be in danger of losing their jobs as well.

QB Geno Smith, New York Jets

Smith hasn't exactly been lighting the world on fire, but he hasn't been terrible, which is more than we expected from him. Last week, he threw for 252 yards, one touchdown, and one interception in a much tougher matchup against the New England Patriots. This week, he plays the Miami Dolphins, who have allowed the eighth-most fantasy points to quarterbacks this season.

Smith has also been surrounded by some solid weapons. Rookies Omar Cooper Jr and Kenyon Sadiq have both flashed impressive athleticism and have proven to be solid secondary options to Garrett Wilson when called upon.

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