Week 7 Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings: Drake Maye Is Back On Top, But Can He Hold Off Lamar Jackson?

Week 7 is here, and it's time to get our fantasy football lineups set. We start at the top with the quarterbacks. This position could get tricky this week with a bunch of big names like Josh Allen, Trevor Lawrence, and Jayden Daniels on a bye week.

We are here to help you navigate this crazy week. These are our fantasy football quarterback rankings for Week 7.

Quarterbacks

QB Drake Maye, New England Patriots

What a roller coaster of a year it has been for Maye. After a horrific start to the season, he now tops our rankings in the No. 1 spot. We will know if he has a shot at being the top quarterback pretty soon, because he will face off with the Chicago Bears on Thursday Night Football this week. AJ Brown should be much better this week, and that will help take Maye to the next level.

QB Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

We are projecting Jackson to return to action this week, and he is pushing Maye for the top spot. Just to be safe, we also ranked Tyler Huntley where he would be if he does end up being the starter.

The Bengals' defense has been better, but they aren't stopping a healthy Jackson, who will have Ja'Kobi Lane back when he returns. However, we would be concerned if he doesn't look fully healthy once he's out there. We saw how that went last year, and it didn't go well.

QB Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers

Purdy is the consensus QB1, but we dropped him down to the QB4 spot. While he has played well despite all the injuries to his weapons, losing Mike Evans is going to be a major blow. The system is great, the quarterback is good, but the WR corps is a disaster, and that's going to take a toll against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 7.

QB Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Mahomes just barely holds on as a QB1 this week. He is facing an uphill battle on the road against the Seattle Seahawks, potentially without Rashee Rice again. This is a game when the Chiefs are going to lean heavily on Kenneth Walker, and Mahomes will do just enough to try to steal a huge win on the road.

Quarterback Rankings: Week 7

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