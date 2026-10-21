Week 7 Fantasy Football Rookie Stock Watch: Germie Bernard Is On The Rise While Kenyon Sadiq's Value Falls

We are entering mid-season, and the 2026 rookies are really starting to round into form. For some, their stock is soaring as they show off their talents; however, others are seeing their value sink. This is our fantasy football rookie stock watch heading into Week 7.

Stock Up

WR Germie Bernard, Pittsburgh Steelers

The Steelers are without Michael Pittman Jr and Roman Wilson, and they will continue to be without them for a while. Bernard has stepped up in a major way in their absence, and probably won't look back even when they return.

Last week, he caught 11 of 12 targets for 87 yards and a touchdown, and the previous week, he caught six of nine targets for 80 yards. The volume is clearly there, and he's taking full advantage. He is a locked-in flex option at the very least right now.

WR Ja'Kobi Lane, Baltimore Ravens

Lane was activated from injured reserve last week and had a strong outing despite catching passes from backup quarterback Tyler Huntley. He caught four of five targets for 40 yards in a game in which Huntley threw for just 165 yards.

With Lamar Jackson set to return soon, Lane should have a big back half of the season. He has the potential to be a league winner.

WR Omar Cooper Jr, New York Jets

Cooper also returned from IR in Week 6. He caught six of seven targets for 103 yards and a touchdown in his first game back. It's a very small sample size, but he far exceeded expectations.

If he can continue seeing that kind of volume, his production should stay steady even if it's not at that level. However, his volume is a question mark, with Adonai Mitchell potentially returning to action soon.

WR Antonio Williams, Washington Commanders

Williams stock is up after Terry McLaurin was lost for the season with a knee injury on Monday Night Football. That should open up a ton of opportunities for Williams opposite an aging Stefon Diggs. This is the time to acquire Williams if you can buy low or scoop him off your waiver wire.

Stock Down

WR Cyrus Allen, Kansas City Chiefs

Allen had his shot at an increased role last week with Rashee Rice sidelined, and he finished with two catches for 27 yards. There was a lot of hype surrounding him last week, but we warned that Xavier Worthy would be locked in as the WR1, and Allen probably wouldn't even be the WR2. If Rice returns and Allen hasn't broken out, you can probably write him off for the 2026 fantasy football season.

TE Kenyon Sadiq, New York Jets

Sadiq went off in Week 3 against the Detroit Lions, catching seven of eight targets for 105 yards and a touchdown. It looked like he had broken out, and he was set to be a stud moving forward. It turns out it may have just been a great matchup against the Lions.

Since Week 3, he has caught three of 10 targets for 15 yards. After three consecutive disastrous games, he's gone from rising star to dropped from your roster.

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