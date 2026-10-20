Week 7 Top Overall Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Targets: Terrance Ferguson, Ja'Kobi Lane, And More Top Options

It's time to put Week 6 behind us and turn our attention to this week. That starts with the waiver wire. These are our top overall waiver targets for every position in Week 7.

QB Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

After an impressive 2024 season, Mayfield has really fallen off a cliff. Things fell apart after the first month in 2025, and this season has not been much better. Through three games, he has thrown for 615 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions.

Still, Mayfield is just 31 years old and competent at worst. We have seen him be elite, and we are less than two years removed from him throwing for 4,500 yards and 41 touchdowns. He could get back to that level if he's finally fully healthy.

In Week 7, Tampa Bay will play the Carolina Panthers. The Panthers are allowing the 12th-most fantasy points to quarterbacks this season. Just be sure to monitor Mayfield's availability throughout the week. He's expected to play but is not a guarantee.

RB Kendre Miller, New Orleans Saints

In Week 6, Miller was the first clear-cut RB1 in any week in New Orleans this season. He played on 44% of the offensive snaps, which led the position, and dominated the rushing volume with 20 carries. Alvin Kamara carried the ball just seven times and CJ Donaldson six. Kamara did lead the backfield with six targets, but Miller was still targeted twice. He turned his 22 opportunities into 70 yards.

We expect Miller to dominate the volume this week against the Pittsburgh Steelers. However, Etienne is eligible to return from IR in Week 8, and we don't know how things will play out after that. Nevertheless, he's a great option if you need a starter this week.

WR Ja'Kobi Lane, Baltimore Ravens

Lane returned from IR in Week 6 and played well. Even with backup quarterback Tyler Huntley struggling and only throwing for 165 yards. Things should only get better for Lane moving forward.

Baltimore is expected to get Lamar Jackson back next week, and Rashod Bateman exited Week 6 with a shoulder injury. Lane caught four of his five targets for 40 yards in Week 6, and we expect him to separate himself as the clear second option for the Ravens. He's an interesting option this week in a tough matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, as long as Jackson plays.

TE Terrance Ferguson, Los Angeles Rams

Ferguson is a player you'll have to stash because he's not eligible to return from injured reserve until Week 8, but he becomes a very interesting option beyond that. Davante Adams is set to miss up to 10 weeks and could be out for the remainder of the fantasy football season. That will open the door for Ferguson to have a major role once he returns, particularly in the red zone.

We saw him get a prominent role in one game with Puka Nacua out before getting injured, and he caught six of nine targets for 54 yards and a touchdown. He has league-winning upside and should be a priority on the waiver wire.



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