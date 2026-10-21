Week 7 Fantasy Football Running Back Streamers: Zach Charbonnet, Mike Washington Jr, And More Streaming Options

In a perfect world, we would all have a superstar to plug into every spot in our fantasy football lineups. Unfortunately, that is rarely the case, especially as we get deeper into the season.

We all have to adjust to bye weeks, injuries, and tough matchups. One of the toughest and most important positions to get right from week to week is running backs. That's why we are here to help you find some desperation options who could have a solid week. These are our top fantasy football running back streamers for Week 7.

RB Brian Robinson Jr, Atlanta Falcons

We haven't seen much out of Robinson in the past few weeks, but we know he has a shot at finding the end zone in that backfield. He has scored four touchdowns this season and, in his first four games of the season, carried the ball 44 times for 194 yards.

The Falcons are going to have to get back to their run-dominant approach after dropping their last two games. We expect them to do that this week in an above-average matchup against a banged-up San Francisco 49ers defense.

RB Mike Washington Jr, Las Vegas Raiders

Ashton Jeanty is clearly not healthy, and Washington is getting more opportunities. In Week 6, Washington saw nine carries to Jeanty's 10 and was much more efficient. Washington rushed for 43 yards at 4.8 yards per carry, while Jeanty turned his 10 carries into just 22 yards at 2.2 yards per carry.

We wouldn't be surprised if that continues this week or if Jeanty ends up missing the game completely, much like what we saw with Jeremiyah Love last week in Arizona. If Washington survived your waiver wire this week or is stashed on your bench, you should consider starting him this week if you're scrambling for a running back.

RB Zach Charbonnet, Seattle Seahawks

Charbonnet is trending towards returning in Week 7. While he could be eased back in coming off a torn ACL in January, he could also step in as the lead back in Seattle. This is exactly the kind of opportunity you look for when streaming a running back.

Despite a tough matchup against the Chiefs this week, Charbonnet is an interesting option if he's available on your waiver wire or stashed on your IR. He could realistically see 10 carries, a handful of targets, and handle the goal-line work this week.

RB Pierre Strong, Green Bay Packers

Josh Jacobs is back this week, and he is going to destroy any minimal value MarShawn Lloyd or Kaleb Johnson might have had. However, that might not be the case for Strong.

With Chris Brooks still on injured reserve, Strong should maintain his role as the change-of-pace and primary pass-catching back. While we expect Jacobs to get more touches, we wouldn't be surprised if Jacobs and Strong have a near-even split of the offensive snaps in Jacobs' first week back.

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