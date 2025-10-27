Bijan Robinson and Jerry Jeudy Top Week 8 Fantasy Football Losers
Yes, another antasy football Sunday is in the books. There was a little of everything, a dramatic New York Jets comeback thanks to Breece Hall, Jordan Love outdueling Aaron Rodgers, and several teams got plainly crushed. It was one of those days where there were not a lot of close games. Only one contest was decided by fewer than 10 points.
Now, what happened with some players in these Sunday games? Which players and defenses hurt fantasy football owners the most? Let's get into the details.
As a reminder, scoring for fantasy football losers is based on standard PPR format.
Bijan Robinson - Atlanta Falcons
Part of our criteria is always deviation from the expected. Robinson could not get going and then Atlanta fell way behind the Miami Dolphins. Let that sink in. Miami had a laugher on the road against a team with one of the top defenses in the NFL. Robinson did catch three passes for 23 yards but only had nine carries for 25 yards.
Part of that is on the Atlanta defense and part of that is on Robinson honestly. He had his worst game of the 2025 season while having his highest projection (26+ points). He ended up with 5.8 fantasy points. There was that fumble lost too. Even fantasy studs and duds spotlighted this.
Atlanta malfunctioned and broke down in every way. The defense allowed Miami to run 37 times while the Falcons only ran 17. Yes, the Dolphins had the ball for 37:58. If you are a Falcons fan or Robinson owner in fantasy football, you are feeling not so good on Monday morning.
Cincinnati Bengals Defense
Defense was bad on Sunday but the Cincinnati Bengals were on another level. Despite teams like Carolina and Dallas giving up over 40 points, what the Bengals did was borderline historic. They let an 0-7 team erase a 16 point deficit and win in their stadium. It was more. Yes, the Cincinnati defense had been bad all season but this was different.
Now, the Bengals allowed 502 yards of offense from the Jets (254 rushing, 248 passing). Breece Hall has 133 of those and three scores (one passing touchdown). Worse, Justin Fields did not get sacked once or turn the ball over. That became commonplace with the previous winless Jets.
Those six wods say it all. Every person wants to get on Joe Burrow for saying well Joe Flacco can do it with this offense, etc. However, the Cincinnati defense allows a league worst 407.8 yards per game and acts like a pedestrian slowly crossing the street while offenses pass them by. Losing nine points for fantasy owners almost seems secondary but it probably will put an L in some columns this week.
Jerry Jeudy - Cleveland Browns
Again, there were plenty of poor fantasy performances across the board and lots of excellent ones. However, Jeudy did one better this week. He was projected around 11-12 fantasy points and did nothing. That's right. Nothing. No points, no catches, and only two targets was his statline for Week 8 against the New England Patriots.
Even Mike Vrabel took shots at the Cleveland offense. Yes, the Quinshon Judkins injury hurt but Jeudy could not get open against a Patriots defense that is not outstanding by any means. There were arguably worse fantasy performances but this was a dud.
Dishonorable Mentions include the Pittsburgh Steelers who lost eight points on defense this week (924 yards allowed last two weeks), Andy Dalton (1.1 points) and even Baker Mayfield (4.08 points). Rachaad White also had 10+ points below his fantasy projection as well.