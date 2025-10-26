SI

Fantasy Studs and Duds NFL Week 8: Saquon Barkley, Dallas Goedert Soar for Eagles

Philadelphia put on a show despite missing A.J. Brown, while Caleb Williams struggled in the Bears’ loss to the Ravens.

Gilberto Manzano

Saquon Barkley put on a dominant performance in the Eagles’ 38–20 win over the Giants in Week 8.
Saquon Barkley finally made his fantasy football managers happy after a few quiet weeks fell below his lofty standards. 

Barkley, the reigning Offensive Player of the Year, dominated during the Eagles’ rout of the Giants on Sunday, but exited early due to a groin injury. On a positive note, Barkley’s injury may not be long-term, with the 28-year-old seen standing on the sideline holding a helmet. He scored two touchdowns (one as a rusher and one as a receiver) and went over 20 fantasy points for the first time this season. 

There probably won’t be any positive news for Giants rookie running back Cam Skattebo, who sustained a devastating ankle injury against the Eagles. Skattebo provided a jolt for the Giants and his fantasy managers, and appeared to be a contender for Offensive Rookie of the Year before the ugly injury. 

To kick off Week 8, the Chargers leaned on the offensive trio of Justin Herbert, Oronde Gadsden II and Kimani Vidal to cruise by the Vikings during Thursday Night Football. Hopefully, no one out there felt the need to start Vikings quarterback Carson Wentz this week. 

This story will be updated throughout the day. Points from Sleeper PPR standard scoring format.

Here are the studs and duds from NFL Week 8.

Studs

Saquon Barkley, RB, Eagles

Fantasy points: 36.40

Stats: 14 carries, 150 yards, TD; four catches, 24 yards, TD

Barkley finally cracked 20 fantasy points this season and ended a two-game streak of being held under nine digits. Now, Barkley’s fantasy managers wait for some good news on his groin injury, as the Eagles have a bye in Week 9.

Chase Brown, RB, Bengals 

Fantasy points: 25.50

Stats: 12 carries, 73 yards, TD; three catches, 32 yards, TD

Brown has found a rhythm after a sluggish first six weeks of the season. Brown didn’t top the 108 rushing yards he had against the Steelers last week, but he found the end zone twice and contributed as a passer against the Jets. As a team, the Bengals rushed for 181 yards. 

James Cook III, RB, Bills

Fantasy points: 38.60

Stats: 19 carries, 216 yards, 2 TDs;

Cook had a monster outing during the Bills’ dismantling of the Panthers. The 26-year-old had a career high in rushing yards and a 64-yard rushing touchdown before adding a 21-yard score later in the game. 

Oronde Gadsden II, TE, Chargers

Fantasy points: 18.70

Stats: Five catches, 77 yards, TD

Gadsden still can’t crack his dad’s fantasy lineup, but that’s a good thing because the rookie tight end said his dad’s decision is solely based on superstition. So if Gadsden continues to ride the bench, that likely means the Chargers and his fantasy managers will continue to benefit. The younger Gadsden has averaged 19.9 fantasy points the past three games.

Dallas Goedert, TE, Eagles

Fantasy points: 17.80

Stats: Three catches, 28 yards, 2 TD

No A.J. Brown, no problem for Jalen Hurts, who connected with Goedert twice in the end zone. Goedert has been a reliable fantasy tight end this season, scoring at least 10 points in six of seven games. 

Breece Hall, RB, Jets

Fantasy points: 34.86

Stats: 18 carries, 133 yards, 2 TDs; two catches, 14 yards

The Jets finally won a game this season, and Hall played a huge role in the victory. Hall’s second touchdown gave the Jets new life, trimming the Bengals’ lead to six points in the fourth quarter. It will be interesting to see whether the Jets decide to trade Hall before the Nov. 4 deadline. 

Justin Herbert, QB, Chargers

Fantasy points: 31.28

Stats: 18-of-25, 227 yards, 3 TDs, 1 INT; seven carries, 62 yards

Herbert has been one of the best fantasy quarterbacks this season, especially in the past two weeks. He has scored more than 30 points in consecutive weeks and even provided six points from his seven carries. 

Tua Tagovailoa led the Dolphins to a 34–10 win over the Falcons.
Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Dolphins 

Fantasy points: 32.20

Stats: 20-of-26, 205 yards, 4 TDs

Tagovailoa had a shocking performance, shaking off a rough few weeks. Last week in the Dolphins’ loss to the Browns, Tagovailoa threw three interceptions and failed to register a single fantasy point. He was a different quarterback against the Falcons on Sunday. 

Kimani Vidal, RB, Chargers

Fantasy points: 19.70

Stats: 23 carries, 117 yards, TD; one catch, 10 yards

Vidal rewarded the fantasy managers who didn’t waver after the second-year running back only produced 7.50 points against the Colts last week. It took Vidal some time to get going, but he dominated in the second half against the Vikings. He needs to remain in starting lineups with Omarion Hampton still working his way back from injury.  

Duds

Rico Dowdle, RB, Panthers

Fantasy points: 6.56 points

Stats: eight carries, 54 yards

It might be time to bench Dowdle after another sluggish performance. He hasn’t been the same since Chuba Hubbard returned to the field two games ago. Hubbard gained more carries with 12 and also scored a three-yard rushing touchdown. 

Quinshon Judkins, RB, Browns

Fantasy points: 4.70

Stats: Nine carries, 19 yards

Judkins had a clunker against the Patriots and left the game early due to a shoulder injury. The rookie running back has been one of the few bright spots for the Browns, but it was not his best outing on Sunday.

Christian McCaffrey struggled in San Francisco’s loss to Houston.
Christian McCaffrey, RB, 49ers

Fantasy points: 9.80

Stats: Eight carries, 25 yards; three catches, 43 yards

McCaffrey had his worst fantasy performance of the season, ending his seven-game streak of recording at least 22 fantasy points. McCaffrey couldn’t get anything going on the ground and failed to get on the same page with Mac Jones during San Francisco’s loss in Houston. 

Bijan Robinson, RB, Falcons

Fantasy points: 5.80

Stats: Nine carries, 25 yards, three catches, 23 yards

Robinson’s rough performance also included a fumble. The Falcons’ offense couldn’t get anything going with Kirk Cousins, who filled in for the injured Michael Penix Jr. It was the first time Robinson was held under 16 points this season. 

Aaron Jones, RB, Vikings 

Fantasy points: 5.00

Stats: Five carries, 15 yards; two catches, 15 yards

Jones delivered a dud in his first game back since Week 2. Jones, Jordan Mason and Zavier Scott were supposed to take advantage of a struggling Chargers’ run defense, but only generated 34 rushing yards as a team.

Caleb Williams, QB, Bears

Fantasy points: 11.80

Stats: 25-of-38, 285 yards, zero TDs, INT; three carries, 24 yards

Williams had a stinker in what was supposed to be an ideal matchup against a poor Ravens secondary. Williams’s ugly interception in the fourth quarter killed any hope left of the Bears getting a win in Baltimore. 

