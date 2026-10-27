Week 8 Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings: Lamar Jackson Is Back In The Mix And Patrick Mahomes Falls

Week 8 is here, and it's time to get into our fantasy football rankings. As always, we start with the quarterbacks. This is a pretty straightforward week for the position, as things begin to fall into place as we get later into the season. These are our fantasy football quarterback rankings for Week 8.

Quarterbacks

QB Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

Allen is back from his bye week and right back in our top spot in the rankings. We expect him to have a big week against the Baltimore Ravens, not that the matchup matters. There isn't any matchup in which we don't expect Allen to dominate. He will probably be the top-ranked quarterback in every week for the rest of the season, barring some sort of unforeseen circumstances.

QB Drake Maye, New England Patriots

It seems like a long time ago that Maye was playing terribly and fantasy owners were contemplating cutting him. I left him on my bench for two weeks, and he just so happened to be the QB1 overall both of those weeks. Maye is our QB2 this week and should be locked into your starting lineup. There is no reason to believe he won't play great against the Miami Dolphins.

QB Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

We expected Jackson to get back on the field in Week 8, but he wasn't able to return from his ankle injury. After what happened last season when they rushed him back on the field, it makes all the sense in the world for the Ravens to take their time with their franchise quarterback and make sure he's fully healthy before putting him back on the field. Nevertheless, we do expect him to return this week and get back out on the field against the Buffalo Bills in a battle of former MVP quarterbacks.

QB Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Mahomes has stumbled down the rankings since losing Rashee Rice, and he has fallen out of the QB1s this week. He has a tough matchup against the Denver Broncos, who are getting healthier on defense, and we still don't know if Rice will be back this week. We are going away from Mahomes this week because there are better options with better matchups, who we'd rather have in our lineups.

QB Rankings: Week 8

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