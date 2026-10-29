Week 8 Fantasy Football Running Back Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: Jonah Coleman vs. J.K. Dobbins vs. RJ Harvey

Week 8 Fantasy Football Running Back Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: J.K. Dobbins vs. Jonah Coleman vs. RJ Harvey

As fantasy football managers approach a critical slate of Week 8 games, backfield committee situations continue to generate massive lineup headaches. Enter the Denver Broncos. Sean Payton’s offense in Denver has evolved into a complex three-headed monster, leaving fantasy managers scrambling to figure out how to parse the touches. Let's dig into the crowded Denver Broncos backfield as rookie Jonah Coleman, veteran J.K. Dobbins, and change-of-pace RJ Harvey square off against a tough divisional defense in the Kansas City Chiefs.

Using recent usage trends, efficiency metrics, and defensive contexts, let's see if we can make heads or tails of this Week 8 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em decision.

RB Jonah Coleman, Denver Broncos

Sep 20, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos running back Jonah Coleman (20) celebrates on the field after defeating the Jacksonville Jaguars at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jonah Coleman recently made his highly anticipated return from a four-game absence due to an ankle injury and immediately stepped back into a prominent role, leading the Denver backfield with 50% of the snaps against the Arizona Cardinals. The rookie out of Washington turned that opportunity into 69 scrimmage yards, pacing the team with 9 carries and flashing the efficiency that coaching staffs covet.

Coleman is currently averaging a stellar 4.9 yards per carry, making the most of his touches while establishing reliable involvement in the passing game. His ability to lead the backfield in total scrimmage yards right out of the gate proves that Sean Payton trusts him to handle high-leverage work. While facing a tough defensive front this week, Coleman's volume, high per-touch efficiency, and Week 8 projections look to make him the preferred target of the trio at first glance.

RB RJ Harvey, Denver Broncos

Oct 15, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos running back RJ Harvey (12) celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the second quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

RJ Harvey brings an explosive, versatile skill set to the table that can break a game open on minimal touches. During last week's matchup, Harvey played just 25% of the snaps, but converted 3 carries and 2 targets into 60 receiving yards and a touchdown.

Harvey’s explosive traits make him an enticing ceiling play, particularly in deeper PPR formats where his efficiency through the air shines. However, relying on a lower snap share introduces weekly volatility. We have him ranked as a high-upside flex option in our Week 8 Running Back Rankings whose fantasy viability depends heavily on maximizing his limited touches or finding paydirt.

RB J.K. Dobbins, Denver Broncos

Oct 15, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos running back J.K. Dobbins (27) reacts after scoring a touchdown in the second quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

J.K. Dobbins opens the week listed as a prominent name in the Broncos backfield, but his recent usage has dipped into a lower RB tier. Dobbins logged a 21% snap share last week, taking 6 carries for 23 yards and punching in a short-yardage touchdown.

While Dobbins still carries value in standard leagues as a red-zone option who can convert near the goal line, his sub-4.0 yards-per-carry average and minimal involvement in the passing game cap his overall ceiling. Without robust target volume or a dominant share of the rushing work, Dobbins relies heavily on touchdown dependency to salvage a fantasy day.

The Final Verdict

Sep 20, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos running back Jonah Coleman (20) celebrates with tight end Evan Engram (1) after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Start: Jonah Coleman

Among the three Denver running backs, Jonah Coleman offers the cleanest path to dependable volume, robust snap shares, and explosive yards-per-carry upside. While the upcoming matchup features a stern test against a Chiefs defense yielding very few yards per rush, Coleman's role as the primary option out of this backfield makes him a solid start. We are locking in Jonah Coleman as the preferred fantasy play for Week 8, with RJ Harvey serving as an explosive dart-throw and J.K. Dobbins relegated to a touchdown-dependent sit candidate.