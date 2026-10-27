Week 8 Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings: Ollie Gordon Is An RB1, While Ashton Jeanty Plummets

We have reached Week 8, and we are now in the heart of the fantasy football season. It has been a crazy stretch when it comes to running backs. The injuries and performances have turned everything on its head.

It is the most important position with the most upside, so we have to get it right. We are going to help you set your lineups this week and win your matchups. These are our fantasy football running back rankings for Week 8.

Running Backs

RB Kenneth Walker III, Kansas City Chiefs

Walker comes in as the RB1 this week. He has been spectacular since joining the Chiefs, and he has a solid matchup this week against the Denver Broncos. Plug him in with maximum confidence. We expect him to light it up in Week 8.

RB Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions

This is as low as Gibbs has been all season, and we wouldn't be surprised if he makes us look dumb. We have Gibbs as our RB4, which seems crazy despite it just being a few spots.

However, he has the toughest possible matchup against the best defense in the league when he takes on the Minnesota Vikings. He should still be a fantastic option, but we don't think he will finish as a top-3 fantasy running back this week.

RB Ollie Gordon II, Miami Dolphins

We were very skeptical about Gordon when he took over the starting job in Miami after De'Von Achane went down, but he has been tremendous. He has now scored a touchdown in four consecutive games and has reached 100 yards on the ground in two of his past three games. In Week 8, we have him ranked as an RB1 against the New England Patriots, just ahead of Chase Brown.

RB Ashton Jeanty, Las Vegas Raiders

Jeanty looked awful again in Week 7. He is clearly hurt and needs to be rested, but the team simply refuses to let him get healthy. Last week, he carried the ball eight times for 15 yards at 1.9 yards per carry.

He lacks explosion because of his ankle injury and has been completely ineffective on the ground. That's why he has dropped all the way down to our RB20, and we are probably being generous with that ranking.

Running Back Rankings: Week 8



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