Week 8 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Streamers: Antonio Williams And Caleb Douglas Headline

As we rapidly approach Week 8, fantasy owners have to set their lineups. That sometimes involves tough decisions because options can be limited. Injuries, bye weeks, and brutal matchups all play a role in these issues.

We are here to make sure you get the right wide receivers in your lineup this week. No position has been hit quite as hard by injuries and poor performances as the wideouts this season. These are the top fantasy football wide receiver streamers for Week 8.

WR Antonio Williams, Washington Commanders

Williams returns from his bye week to a great matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles, who are allowing the second-most fantasy points to wide receivers this season. With Terry McLaurin now out for the season, he's set to see an increased role.

Even if you don't need to stream him this week, he should no longer be on waiver wires. Treylon Burks could also be an interesting streaming option this week against the Eagles.

WR Caleb Douglas, Miami Dolphins

Douglas returned from his ankle injury last week and caught two of his three targets for 70 yards and two touchdowns in a big win over the lowly New York Jets. His performance helped Miami get their first win of the season, and we expect the rookie to play a major role in the passing attack moving forward.

He has an average matchup against the New England Patriots, but it will be interesting to see who Christian Gonzalez covers for the majority of this game. If he's not on Douglas, which is very possible, he could have a monster game.

WR Ja'Kobi Lane, Baltimore Ravens

The Ravens' passing attack should get back on track this week. Lamar Jackson is expected to return, and they are facing the Buffalo Bills, who have allowed the most fantasy points to wide receivers in the NFL.

Lane has now been back from injured reserve for two games and has seen five targets in each game. However, that has only resulted in 65 yards. A big reason for his struggles has been backup quarterback Tyler Huntley. We expect him to produce much better results with Jackson back this week. Look for the rookie to break out in a great matchup.

WR Kendrick Bourne, Arizona Cardinals

Since Marvin Harrison Jr was traded to the Houston Texans, Bourne has outshined Michael Wilson. Last week was the first time he wasn't the team's WR1 since the trade. Nevertheless, he is still on a lot of waivers because fantasy owners just don't believe in him.

It's fair not to believe in him because we've seen him be great for stretches, then disappear in the past. Nevertheless, he has a great matchup this week and is widely available on waivers. The Cards play against the Dallas Cowboys, who are allowing the sixth-most fantasy points to wide receivers.

Over the past three games with Harrison gone, Bourne has seen 22 targets. The volume and matchup make him a strong streaming option in Week 8.

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