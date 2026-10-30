Week 8 NFL Survivor Pool Picks & Strategy: Bengals, Jaguars Lead The Way

We're approaching the halfway point of the NFL season, and depending on how much skill (and luck) you've had in your survivor pool, you're likely among the final 2-20% of entries still alive. Week 7 delivered two more major upsets, with the Giants taking down the Texans on the road despite being double-digit underdogs. Meanwhile, the Jets reminded everyone why they're a team to avoid in survivor pools, even when favored, by losing to a previously winless Dolphins squad.

Fortunately, Week 8 offers several sizable point spreads and some intriguing options. Let's break down the best picks to keep your survivor hopes alive.

Chalk Pick

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Tennessee Titans

The Bengals get a favorable home matchup against one of the league's worst teams, and they enter Week 8 riding high after a statement win over the Baltimore Ravens. Cincinnati trailed by 13 at halftime before erupting for 35 unanswered points in the second half. Joe Burrow threw four touchdown passes to four different receivers as the offense came alive.

Depending on the sportsbook, the Bengals are favored by 10.5 to 12.5 points, making them one of the bigger favorites on the Week 8 slate. At FanDuel, they are currently 12.5-point favorites. The Titans have struggled offensively all season and are unlikely to keep pace if Cincinnati's offense carries over the momentum from last week's dominant second half.



Safe but not Chalk

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) reacts after a penalty during the second half against the Philadelphia Eagles at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Indianapolis Colts

If you haven't been keeping up with the latest NFL transactions, the Colts appear to be waving the white flag on the season and shifting their focus toward the future. After losing to the Titans and handing them their only win of the year, Indianapolis fired general manager Chris Ballard. The team then traded All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson and defensive tackle DeForest Buckner for draft picks, signaling a major organizational reset.

BREAKING: Colts trading guard Quenton Nelson to the Seahawks for a 2027 3rd-round pick and a 2028 5th-round pick.



(via @rapsheet, @adamschefter) pic.twitter.com/VH85tLQaVq — NFL (@NFL) October 27, 2026

This pick is less about the Jaguars and more about the Colts' apparent free fall. Jacksonville sits at 4-2 with a 2.5-game lead in the division and has had two weeks to regroup after its shootout loss to the Texans in London. The Colts look like an ideal get-right matchup for the Jaguars, who should have a good opportunity to add another win and maintain their comfortable lead in the AFC South.

Riskier Pick

New England Patriots @ Miami Dolphins

The Dolphins knocked out all of the Survivor pool pickers who chose the Jets last week. They will revert back to being a flawed football team this week when they face the Patriots. The Pats are coming off of a loss to the Bears, but seem to have gotten Drake Maye and the offense back in the right direction. After scoring 36 points across all three of the first three games, the Pats have gone 3-1 and averaged 31 points per contest over their last four.

The Dolphins won’t have an answer for Drake Maye, who’s averaging 300 yards and 3 touchdowns per game over the last month. Patriots win 38-17.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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