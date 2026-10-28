Week 8 Target Report and Fantasy Football Value: Makai Lemon on the Rise? Is Colston Loveland a top-5 TE again?

As we process the Week 7 data and lock in our lineups for Week 8, target shares and receiving volume continue to experience major shifts. Injuries, unexpected breakouts, and shrinking roles are forcing fantasy football managers to make difficult personnel decisions ahead of the next slate.

With running back usage out of the way, let's dive into five notable pass-catcher situations from Week 7 to see if we can evaluate who is capitalizing on expanded opportunities, who is sliding into fantasy irrelevance, and how you should manage your fantasy football roster moving forward.

Week 7 Fantasy Football Target Report

Sep 20, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) scores a touchdown past Los Angeles Chargers safety Genesis Smith (22) during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

WR Tre Tucker, Las Vegas Raiders

Week 7 Line: 5 receptions, 12 targets, 103 receiving yards, 1 receiving touchdown

Usage Profile: Heavy volume fueled by game script, but the targets are undeniable

Tre Tucker put up big numbers in Week 7 against the Rams, hauling in 5-of-12 targets for 103 yards and a touchdown. Sure, a portion of this production was aided by garbage-time context as Las Vegas chased points, but in fantasy football, garbage-time stats still count just as much as first-quarter points. More importantly, he is commanding consistent downfield targets and doesn't have much competition in the Raiders wide receiver room.

The Verdict: High-Upside Flex / WR3 (Volume keeps him heavily on the radar)

WR KC Concepcion, Cleveland Browns

Week 7 Line: 8 receptions, 10 targets, 129 receiving yards; 3 rushes, 23 rushing yards

Usage Profile: Dynamic rookie slot weapon seizing total control of the short-area game

If there were any lingering doubts about KC Concepcion, his Week 7 performance against the Titans completely shattered them. Ramping up to 10 targets and turning them into 8 catches for 129 yard (along with 3 rushes for 23 yards) the rookie proved he is completely on the rise. His ability to generate yards after the catch makes him an emerging centerpiece in Cleveland's offense and a weekly flex option for now.

The Verdict: Rising Weekly Starter (Must-add upside as a PPR machine)

WR Makai Lemon, Philadelphia Eagles

Week 7 Line: 7 receptions, 8 targets, 67 receiving yards, 1 receiving touchdown

Usage Profile: De facto trusted option benefiting from an injury-ravaged WR corps

Makai Lemon delivered a polished performance on Monday night against the Cowboys, bringing in 7-of-8 targets for 67 yards and a score. With DeVonta Smith and Dontayvion Wicks sidelined in Philadelphia, Lemon's time has arrived out of necessity. He has stepped cleanly into a prominent role and is earning the trust of Tanner McKee.

The Verdict: Solid WR3 / Flex Play (Ride the hot hand while injuries persist)

TE Colston Loveland, Chicago Bears

Week 7 Line: 7 receptions, 12 targets, 69 receiving yards, 1 receiving touchdown

Usage Profile: Shaking off early-season slumps to re-enter the elite tier

Colston Loveland is officially back. After turning a massive 12-target workload into 7 catches, 69 yards, and a touchdown against the Patriots, Loveland proved his resurgence is real. Operating as a heavily targeted focal point in the Bears' passing game, his recent back-to-back splash outings put him right back into the upper echelon at the position with Caleb Williams back and playing like an elite quarterback.

The Verdict: Top-5 Fantasy TE (Locked-in every-week starter)

TE Juwan Johnson, New Orleans Saints

Week 7 Line: 1 reception, 7 yards, 3 targets.

Usage Profile: Ice-cold target trend makes him completely expendable

Juwan Johnson has completely faded into the background of the Saints' passing attack, managing a meager 5 total targets combined over his last two games. Without a reliable floor or red-zone utilization, he is burning a hole on fantasy benches and can be dropped to the waiver wire.

The Verdict: Droppable (Cut ties to free up roster flexibility)