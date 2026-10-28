Week 8 Running Back Usage Report: Fantasy Football Impact for Cam Skattebo, Tony Pollard, Woody Marks, and More!

As we process the Week 7 data and lock in our lineups for Week 8, backfield workloads continue to experience major shifts. Injuries, unexpected volume spikes, and swirling trade rumors are forcing fantasy managers to make difficult personnel decisions ahead of the next slate.

With wide receivers and tight end targets covered for this week, let's dive into five notable running back situations from Week 7 and see if we can use that information to help evaluate who is capitalizing on expanded opportunities, who is sliding into a dangerous timeshare, and how you should manage your fantasy football roster moving forward.

Week 7 Fantasy Football Usage Report

Tennessee Titans running back Tony Pollard (20) runs for a first down around Cleveland Browns safety Grant Delpit (9) during the fourth quarter at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

RB Tony Pollard, Tennessee Titans

Week 7 Line: 25 carries, 129 rushing yards, 3 rushing touchdowns; 3 receptions, 26 receiving yards (28 total touches)

Usage Profile: Massive bellcow workload yielding elite production, but clouded by looming rumors

Tony Pollard exploded in Week 7, handling a heavy 25 carries for 129 yards and three touchdowns while adding three receptions in a tight loss to Cleveland. While Pollard is undeniably the real deal and operated as a true focal point of the offense with Tyjae Spears out, it is hard to expect this exact level of touchdown efficiency to persist every week. Furthermore, lingering trade rumors could puncture his fantasy balloon if he ends up dealt into a murky timeshare. Enjoy the elite numbers for now, but keep a close eye on the trade deadline, and try to sell high if you can.

The Verdict: Mid-rangeRB2 (Sell-high candidate before potential trade volatility)

RB Ollie Gordon II, Miami Dolphins

Week 7 Line: 25 carries, 103 rushing yards, 1 rushing touchdown; 1 reception, 0 receiving yards (26 total touches)

Usage Profile: Clear-cut primary runner seizing full control of the backfield

If there were any lingering doubts about Ollie Gordon II, his Week 7 performance laid them to rest. Ramping up to 25 carries for 103 yards and a score against the Jets, Gordon proved he is the real deal and ready to shoulder a heavy weekly load. His combination of volume and tackle-breaking ability makes him a cornerstone piece as an RB2 with RB1 upside moving forward.

The Verdict: Legitimate Every-Week RB2 (Locked-in volume makes him a weekly anchor)

RB Emanuel Wilson, Seattle Seahawks

Week 7 Line: 24 carries, 100 rushing yards, 1 rushing touchdown; 1 reception, 15 receiving yards (25 total touches)

Usage Profile: High-volume rental before impending backfield returns

Emanuel Wilson delivered a stellar 24-carry, 100-yard day with a touchdown in Seattle's win over Kansas City. However, fantasy managers need to temper expectations moving forward. His time as the undisputed lead back has essentially come to an end with Zach Charbonnet and Jadarian Price working their way back to health (starting with Charbonnet's expected return this week). Enjoy the memories, but prepare to slide him back down the depth chart or onto the waiver wire.

The Verdict: Short-Term Rental / Sell-High (Value plummets with backfield reinforcements returning)

RB Woody Marks, Houston Texans

Week 7 Line: 19 carries, 66 rushing yards; 1 reception, 15 receiving yards (20 total touches)

Usage Profile: Solid interim starter who will soon face a squeeze

Woody Marks has done an admirable job grabbing hold of the starting job while David Montgomery has been sidelined. He handled 19 carries against the Giants in Week 7, proving he can manage a respectable workload. Still, his long-term outlook remains TBD. Marks will likely lose a noticeable chunk of touches and high-leverage work once Montgomery returns to the fold. If you can capitalize on his current volume-based appeal, he makes for a great sell-high trade candidate.

The Verdict: Ideal Sell-High (Enjoy the interim touches, but cash out before Montgomery returns)

RB Cam Skattebo, New York Giants

Week 7 Line: 17 carries, 124 rushing yards, 1 rushing touchdown; 1 reception, -3 receiving yards (18 total touches)

Usage Profile: Explosive return to the RB1 spot

Cam Skattebo put on a show in Week 7, turning 17 carries into 124 yards and a touchdown against the Texans. With Tyrone Tracy Jr. landing on IR, Skattebo is officially back as the undisputed RB1 in New York. His explosive running style and guaranteed opportunity make him an RB2 moving forward for fantasy managers during the mid-season crunch.

The Verdict: Rising RB2 / High-Upside Play (Must-start volume with Tracy sidelined)