Brock Bowers and Caleb Williams Top Week 9 Fantasy Football Leaderboard
Week 8 of the NFL season proved there was way more upside than usual despite six fewer teams playing. Yes, we give our salute to the tops for each position from a fantasy football perspective. Quarterbacks lead us off!
Please note that we use standard point scoring with PPR. Okay, let's ride!
Quarterbacks
Player
Points
Caleb Williams (CHI)
38.7
Joe Flacco (CIN)
30.7
Josh Allen (BUF)
28.82
Justin Hebert (LAC)
27.7
Jaxson Dart (NYG)
27.24
So, Caleb Williams got a little help and made me eat my words. Williams tossed three touchdowns with 280 yards passing. He ran five times for 53 yards and then caught a touchdown pass (2 receptions, 22 yards). Chicago needed that and some immensely poor tackling in their 48-42 shootout win over the Cincinnati Bengals. .
It was some week as Joe Flacco made a few errant passes but threw for 470 yards and four touchdowns in the loss. Mobile quarterbacks occupied the final three spots. Josh Allen got in the endzone with his feet twice as Buffalo held on against Kansas City. Jaxson Dart ran for 56 yards and a score to edge out Sam Darnold for a spot in the Top 5.
Running Backs
Player
Points
Christian McCaffrey (SF)
34.3
Rico Dowdle (CAR)
28.1
Kyle Monangai (CHI)
22.8
Josh Jacobs (GB)
20.0
Ashton Jeanty (LV)
19.9
When Christian McCaffrey is healthy, he just manufactures points. This week saw the return of a few runners to the Top 5. McCaffrey is a relative constant and padded his stats nicely for fantasy owners against the New York Giants. He pounded his way for 106 yards on 28 carries then added five catches for 67 yards. A touchdown running and receiving each cemented his top status.
Rico Dowdle and Josh Jacobs both ended up in the Top 5 as Carolina and Green Bay pounded the football on Sunday. Dowdle had the bigger day running for 130 yards and two scores. Kyle Monangai just missed out on a touchdown a few times on Sunday but led all rushers with 176 yards on 26 carries. Maybe, Chicago found that RB1 perhaps.
This is a pretty rare week when you see neither James Cook III or Jonathan Taylor anywhere near this list.
Wide Receivers
Player
Points
Drake London (ATL)
38.8
Tee Higgins (CIN)
33.1
Davante Adams (LV)
23.0
DJ Moore (CHI)
22.98
Puka Nacua (LAR)
22.8
Drake London piled up the points and topped the wide receivers almost hitting the 40 fantasy point plateau. He racked up 14 targets, caught nine balls for 118 yards and three scores. Atlanta played catchup most of the game and nearly sent the game to overtime. His third touchdown catch was one of the better receptions seen all season.
It was not Ja'Marr Chase but Tee Higgins who topped the fantasy pecking order in Week 9. Higgins caught seven passes for 121 yards and two touchdowns as Joe Flacco spread the ball out a little more. Puka Nacua edged his way into the Top 5 and even Davante Adams turned back the clock for the Raiders.
Tight Ends
Player
Points
Brock Bowers (LV)
43.3
Colston Loveland (CHI)
29.8
Dalton Kincaid (BUF)
22.1
Sam LaPorta (DET)
21.7
Mark Andrews (BAL)
16.6
Brock Bowers came back and led the fantasy football world on Sunday. The Las Vegas Raiders' tight end did everything he could to get the Raiders into the win column. It nearly worked as Bowers caught 12 passes for 127 yards and three scores. He even ran once for six yards.
A healthy Bowers makes a huge difference. What anyone saw the first half of the season was not the tight end we are accustomed to. Colston Loveland of the Bears broke through some high school level tackling from Cincinnati and nearly topped the 30 point mark for fantasy owners. Loveland will be one to watch over the second half of the season. Tucker Kraft owners may want to take note.
Kickers
Player
Points
Ka'imi Fairbairn (HOU)
17.0
Cam Little (JAX)
16.0
Michael Badgley (IND)
12.0
Eddy Pineiro (SF)
12.0
Will Reichard (MIN)
11.0
It was not the highest scoring week for kickers but there were definitely a few highlights. Ka'imi Fairburn handed us our lunch as Houston as he made five of six field goal attempts in an 18-15 loss. Maybe he needed that sixth. Anyway, the top story kind of was Cam Little who made a 68 yard field goal that could have been good from Mexico.
Steady Eddy Pineiro clawed into the Top 5 with four extra points and two field goals (one from 50+ as the 49ers outlasted the Giants. Little was definitely the showstopper.
Defense/Special Teams
Team
Points
Tennessee Titans
20.0
Pittsburgh Steelers
16.0
Baltimore Ravens
12.0
Seattle Seahawks
11.0
Los Angeles Rams
10.0
The Tennessee Titans did something classified as peak Titans on defense. Scoring two touchdowns on defense/special teams likely means a win but the Titans still lost 27-20 to the Los Angeles Chargers. A punt return touchdown from Chimere Dike and pick six from Cody Barton paved the way for an unexpected day.
Pittsburgh dished out a little humble pie against Daniel Jones and Jonathan Taylor on Sunday. The Steelers caused three first half turnovers then held on for a 27-20 home win.