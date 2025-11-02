Patriots Survive Falcons Despite Drake London Dominance
The New England Patriots managed to hold on for a Week 9 win by the skin of their teeth despite showing a high depth posted across the statsheet.
Atlanta now has five losses on the year, while New England improves to a 7-2 overall record. The Patriots were favored by 4.5 points, so the spread was not covered and it is completely fair for fans to say the Pats' Week 9 matchup was closer than originally anticipated. The score of 24-23 within the final few minutes of the fourth quarter marked the closest game of the year for the Patriots.
A missed extra point from Atlanta's John Parker Romo caused many sighs of relief to be echoed from fans throughout Gillette Stadium and can also be credited towards the victory for the Patriots.
Statsheet Depth Remains Impressive in Patriots' Close-Call Win
The Patriots had not seen a wire-to-wire in over at least one year's time.
Quarterback Drake Maye once again shined while showcasing his wheels throughout his play over the Falcons — the second-year QB finished play on Nov. 2 going 18/26 on completions and throwing for 242 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran for 22 yards in the midst of being sacked six times.
As anticipated, running backs TreVeyon Henderson and Terrell Jennings took the majority of the carries following the unavailability of Rhamondre Stevenson. Stevenson was ruled out due to a toe injury, with could potentially be turf toe.
Henderson tallied 51 yards across 13 carries, while Jennings ran in for one touchdown and 30 yards.
For the receiving game, DeMario Douglas led the way for the Patriots with 100 yards. Teammate and fellow wide receiver Stefon Diggs — with girlfriend Cardi B in attendance — followed with 38 yards and a touchdown.
The Pats' defense allowed for the Falcons to post 288 total yards and the most points (23) since Sept. 14 in the win over the Miami Dolphins. New England also fumbled once and threw for one interception.
A first down with 1:27 to go in the fourth quarter from WR Hunter Henry allowed for the Patriots to take the knee and secure the 24-23 win. Teammate Efton Chism III was activated following being off last week and contributed three kickoff returns for 79 yards — long of 31.
The Patriots won in time of possession with 34:05 compared to the Falcons' 25:55, despite the close call contest. New England concluded play with 331 total offensive yards, 221 of which were passing.
