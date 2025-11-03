Rome Odunze and Kimani Vidal Top Week 9 Fantasy Football Losers
Fantasy football Sunday is here and gone. There was that Chicago and Cincinnati back-and-forth, an exciting overtime between Jacksonville and Oakland then Seattle dominance on Sunday Night Football. For every Brock Bowers, there is a DK Metcalf or even Jonathan Taylor.
Now, what else happened with some players in these Sunday games? Which players impacted fantasy football players in the worst way? Let's dig in!
As always, scoring for fantasy football losers is based on standard PPR format.
Rome Odunze - Chicago Bears
Sometimes, there is no way to explain the sport of football. The goose here was on the loose in the wrong way as Odunze was only targeted three times on Sunday. Now, if that was not bad enough, the wide receiver piled up 114 yards last week against Baltimore.
Odunze caught zero passes for zero fantasy football points. That is no misprint! This really happened! He was projected for around 15 fantasy points in most formats. If one is wondering, Odunze had two strange duds against New Orleans and Washington. His catch rate was not zero in those games but below 50%.
He certainly was not smothered like Jake Ferguson against Denver but it felt all the same. Odunze was far from the only dud as DK Metcalf did not even get to three points for the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday (also in a win).
Kimani Vidal - Los Angeles Chargers
Again, the winners are losers here? Kimani Vidal was expected to have a pretty solid day against the Tennesee Titans. The Titans gave up the most rushing touchdowns in football and were 27th or worst in most every rushing metric.
Now, the Chargers did get 131 yards on the ground Sunday against Tennessee. However, Vidal managed a mere 30 of those on 12 carries. Jaret Patterson and Justin Herbert outrushed the young running back. Yes, Herbert led the Chargers in rushing with 57 yards and he found the endzone too.
The ups and downs of young players are well documented. Vidal broke out against Miami in Week 3 but has pretty much been chutes and ladders ever since. Fortunately, his fumble was recovered or his week would have been even worse. Three points was bad enough. Jonathan Taylor was close to getting on here but missed narrowly.
Bryce Young - Carolina Panthers
If it was not for Rico Dowdle and some stout Carolina defense, people would be wondering about Bryce Young. Yes, the Green Bay defense and Lambeau Field are daunting. However, Young was not good on Sunday. He completed 11 of 20 passes for 102 yards. No touchdowns were thrown but there was that interception.
Yes, Young led the Panthers down the field for his ninth such fourth quarter win of his career but it feels like every one of his wins is like this. Fantasy football owners expected a bit more yet maybe the injury that caused him to miss a start is still not 100% healed.
Between the Jets and Packers games, there has to be a little concern even if Carolina has a 5-4 record. Young has only thrown for 200+ passing yards once this season (Week 2 against Arizona). It is a good thing Carolina plays in the NFC South.