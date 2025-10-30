Fantasy Sports

Kimani Vidal And 3 More Fantasy Football Sell-High Candidates Ahead Of Week 9

With Kimani Vidal coming off a solid performance in Week 8, questions remain about whether his success is sustainable. Now could be the perfect time to sell high and secure a more reliable fantasy asset—along with three other sell-high candidates heading into Week 9.

Ryan Shea

Oct 23, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers running back Kimani Vidal (30) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings during the first half at SoFi Stadium.
We’re nine weeks into the fantasy football season, and it’s time for another round of “Sell High Candidates.” These are the players you should consider moving at peak value to secure more reliable assets before their stock drops. If you missed last week’s list, you can check it out here. Now, let’s dive into this week’s top sell-high options.

Los Angeles Chargers RB Kimani Vidal

Los Angeles Chargers running back Kimani Vidal fantasy football sell-high candidate
Vidal is coming off a big week, scoring 19.7 fantasy points on 23 carries for 117 yards and a touchdown, while adding one catch on two targets for 10 yards. This marks his third consecutive week starting and playing the majority of snaps, with Chargers’ RBs Najee Harris and Omarion Hampton injured. In his other two starts, he scored 7.5 fantasy points in Week 7 and had his best performance of the season in Week 6 with 22.8 points. In the short term, Vidal should continue to see a bulk of the carries and have big-game potential. However, with Harris out for the year and Hampton expected back later in the season, his workload will likely decrease. Now may be the best time to sell Vidal to acquire a player with a stronger long-term fantasy outlook.

Denver Broncos RB RJ Harvey

Denver Broncos running back RJ Harvey fantasy football sell high candidate
Harvey is coming off his best performance of the season, scoring 24.1 fantasy points on seven carries for 46 yards with two rushing touchdowns, plus one catch on one target for a five-yard receiving touchdown. He’s currently the RB26 overall, averaging 9.9 points per game. Harvey splits time with JK Dobbins, who has 279 snaps this season to Harvey’s 158, and has scored fewer than eight fantasy points in six of the eight games he’s played. With his limited volume and inconsistent production, now is the time to sell him while you can.

Minnesota Vikings WR Jordan Addison

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison fantasy football sell high candidate
Addison is currently the WR42 overall, averaging 16 points per game in just four games. All of his strong performances came with Carson Wentz at quarterback. With JJ McCarthy set to return as the starter in Week 9—and having thrown for fewer than 200 yards in his only two games this season—Addison’s production could take a hit. Sell Addison now while you can.

Houston Texans RB Woody Marks

Houston Texans running back Woody Marks fantasy football sell high candidate
  Woody Marks is currently the RB35 overall, averaging 9.8 points per game. His volume is limited, as he splits carries almost evenly with Nick Chubb—Chubb has 199 snaps this season to Mark’s 197. Marks has scored at least 12 points in three of his last four games but has also scored 6.1 points or fewer in the other four. With his inconsistent production and limited role, now is the time to sell him while his value is at its peak.

Ryan Shea
RYAN SHEA

Ryan Shea is a seasoned sports enthusiast with a sharp eye for strategy and a deep love for the game—no matter the sport. Whether he’s analyzing roster moves or spotting trends before they hit the headlines, Ryan brings a unique mix of research, instinct, and insider perspective to his writing. With over a decade of experience dominating fantasy leagues, he knows what it takes to build championship-caliber lineups. A diehard fan of all things New York, Ryan proudly reps the Jets, Yankees, Knicks, and Rangers—win or lose.

