Week 9 Fantasy Football Quarterback Streamers: Malik Willis, Sam Darnold, And More

In an ideal world, we would all have a quarterback that we could plug in every week and forget about the position. However, that is not always the case because injuries, bye weeks, bad matchups, and poor performances throw us curveballs all the time. Then, we have to find someone to plug into our fantasy football lineups.

That's why we are here to help. We are going to help you find some quarterbacks you can start this week if you are left scrambling. These are our fantasy football quarterback streamers for Week 9.

Quarterback Streamers: Week 9

QB Malik Willis, Miami Dolphins

Willis has looked much better since the team's Week 6 bye. He has thrown for over 200 yards and two touchdowns in each game, while also rushing for a touchdown, giving him five touchdowns to just one interception in the past two games.

This week, he has a much better matchup than either of those games against the New York Jets and New England Patriots. He will be taking on the Detroit Lions, who are the best possible matchup, allowing the most fantasy points to quarterbacks this season. Willis is a fantastic streaming option in Week 9.

That's with him still not really putting it all together in Miami. His upside is immense if he can just find a way to combine his improved passing with his rushing ability. We haven't really seen that yet, but he'll be a league winner if we do.

QB Sam Darnold, Seattle Seahawks

Darnold hasn't looked particularly good lately. With 10 touchdowns and nine interceptions this season, he has looked more like "seeing ghosts" Darnold and less like "Super Bowl Champion" Darnold. Nevertheless, we expect him to get back on track this week against the Arizona Cardinals.

Arizona is allowing the second-most fantasy points to quarterbacks this season, and there is still a chance they trade off some key defensive players before Week 9. Even if he does it by just targeting Jaxon Smith-Njigba over and over, he should have a strong performance against the Cardinals.

QB Tanner McKee, Philadelphia Eagles

McKee hasn't been good, but he also hasn't been a disaster. He's thrown for over 200 yards in all three of his starts, with two touchdowns and two interceptions. There is no reason to believe that he won't throw for 200 yards again this week against the New York Giants, who are allowing the seventh-most fantasy points to quarterbacks this season. There is also a chance that he gets DeVonta Smith back from injury this week, which would be a huge boost for the passing attack.



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