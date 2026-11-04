Week 9 Fantasy Football Running Back Streamers: Chris Rodriguez, Seth McGowan, And More

Many fantasy football owners will be searching for running backs to plug into their lineups this week. Injuries, byes, matchups, and changing backfields are going to cause fantasy owners to adjust.

We are going to help you find some strong fantasy football options to plug into your running back slots this week. These are the top fantasy football running back streaming options for Week 9.

Running Back Streamers: Week 9

RB Chris Rodriguez Jr, Jacksonville Jaguars

With recent news that Bhayshul Tuten is dealing with a foot/ankle injury and will be a game-time decision, Rodriguez shoots right to the top of this list. The Jags play on Thursday Night Football, so you'll have to move on this one quickly.

Even if Tuten is active, we expect Rodriguez to see plenty of volume in what should be a blowout win over the Baltimore Ravens. Joe Fagnano is set to start for Baltimore this week, and we don't expect this game to be close.

Jacksonville should be running the ball for the majority of the second half of this game. If Tuten is less than 100%, we would expect to see a lot of Rodriguez in the fourth quarter of a blowout. There would be no reason to put Tuten in harm's way with the game in hand.

RB Devin Singletary, New York Giants

Najee Harris has been cut, and Tyrone Tracy has been placed on injured reserve. This consolidates the running back opportunities in New York. While we fully expect Cam Skattebo to be the lead back for the Giants, they still give a ton of touches to their other backs.

Singletary should see enough opportunities in a favorable matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles to make him a viable streamer. He might not have a ton of upside, but we do expect him to have a solid floor.

RB Seth McGowan, Indianapolis Colts

There is a real chance that Jonathan Taylor does not play for the Colts this week. He could either be traded before Sunday, or the team could have a trade in place and bench him, similarly to what we saw with Marvin Harrison Jr a few weeks back before he was shipped to the Houston Texans.

McGowan projects to be the starting running back ahead of DJ Giddens if Taylor is out in Indy. He has averaged 4.4 yards per carry this season and has a great matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, who are allowing the fifth-most fantasy points to running backs this season. Even if Taylor does play, we expect McGowan to see an increased role, beyond even what he has been seeing lately.

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