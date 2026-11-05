Week 9 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: Parker Washington vs. Rashee Rice

Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: Parker Washington vs. Rashee Rice

As fantasy football managers navigate the mid-season grind, roster decisions (and the wins and losses that come with them) often hinge on difficult choices between two middle-of-the-roster players. This week, we're going to take a look at an interesting Start 'Em, Sit 'Em decision between Jacksonville Jaguars wideout Parker Washington and Kansas City Chiefs wideout Rashee Rice.

Let's dive into their updated 2026 season stats, recent usage trends, and defensive matchup statistics to see which of these two wide receivers fantasy football managers should start and sit.

WR Parker Washington, Jacksonville Jaguars

Nov 1, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington (11) runs with the ball during the first half against the Indianapolis Colts at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Parker Washington has firmly entrenched himself as a core component of the Jacksonville passing attack, putting together a stellar 2026 campaign with 27 receptions for 432 yards and 4 touchdowns this season. Operating with a healthy target share, Washington has consistently provided fantasy managers with a safe weekly floor, especially in PPR formats. He's been somewhat quiet as of late, but we still have him ranked as a WR2 in our Week 9 Wide Receiver Rankings.

In terms of his matchup, Washington gets to face an opponent he should be able to feast upon. The Ravens' secondary has given up an average of 35 fantasy points per game to wide receivers (which is ninth-worst in the league). While Baltimore's defense has limited big plays over the top, their vulnerability in the short-to-intermediate areas bodes well for Washington's high route participation and reliable target volume.

WR Rashee Rice, Kansas City Chiefs

Sep 14, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice (4) makes a touchdown catch against the Denver Broncos in the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rashee Rice brings an entirely different dynamic to fantasy lineups as he works his way back into peak form following a multi-week absence due to injury. Prior to his time on the sidelines, Rice established himself as a high-volume target earner within the explosive Kansas City offense, logging 20 receptions for 243 yards and 2 touchdowns while immediately stepping back into a prominent role upon returning.

Rice and the Chiefs draw a fascinating matchup against the New York Jets defense this week. The Jets' secondary has played relatively tight coverage against opposing wideouts, surrendering 28.8 fantasy points per game to the position (ranking in the top 10). However, the Jets have struggled to contain high-YAC (yards after catch) playmakers (an area where Rice excels with a team-leading 12.2 yards after catch per reception). Fantasy managers will need to stay up to date on the news surrounding Rice, as he was limited in practice on Wednesday, but when Rice is operating near full capacity, his role projects him into WR2 consideration.

The Final Verdict

Oct 18, 2026; London, ENG; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington (11) carries the ball against Houston Texans cornerback Kamari Lassiter (3) during the first half at Wembley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When weighing Parker Washington's steady, floor-based volume against Rashee Rice's explosive ceiling, the smarter play this week leans toward Parker Washington (especially when taking health into account). While Rashee Rice carries a high ceiling as the WR1 in Kansas City, his return from injury paired with a tougher matchup against the Jets' restrictive secondary introduces unnecessary volatility. We're locking in Parker Washington in this Week 9 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em.