Week 9 Running Back Usage Report: Fantasy Football Impact for Bucky Irving, Mike Washington Jr., and More!

Week 9 Running Back Usage Report: Bucky Irving, D'Andre Swift, and More!

As we process the Week 8 data and lock in our waiver claims and lineups for Week 9, backfield workloads continue to experience major shifts. Injuries, unexpected volume spikes, and shifting coaching philosophies are forcing fantasy managers to make difficult personnel decisions as the mid-season stretch heats up.

With wide receiver and tight end usage out of the way, let's dive into five notable running back situations from Week 8 and see how you should evaluate these trends to optimize your fantasy football roster moving forward.

Week 8 RB Usage Report

Nov 2, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Chicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift (4) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks during the third quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

RB D'Andre Swift, Chicago Bears

Week 8 Line: 19 carries, 88 rushing yards, 1 rushing touchdown; 3 receptions, 24 receiving yards

Usage Profile: Heavy workload continues, but a backfield logjam looms



D'Andre Swift has strung together some impressive fantasy outings recently, handling steady volume and converting opportunities efficiently. However, fantasy managers need to look closely at the horizon. With Kyle Monangai nearing his return from injury, Swift's current stranglehold on the primary backfield touches is about to face a serious threat. Monangai was carving out a meaningful role before going down, and the coaching staff loves his physical running style.

The Verdict: Prime Sell-High / RB2 (Capitalize on his recent touchdown-heavy production before a timeshare returns)

RB Bucky Irving, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week 8 Line: 27 carries, 170 rushing yards, 1 rushing touchdown; 0 receptions

Usage Profile: Absolute bellcow workload cementing his status as an every-week stud



If there were any remaining questions about Bucky Irving’s ceiling, his Week 8 masterpiece against Atlanta answered them emphatically. Irving averaged over 20 carries per game across his previous four outings, but he exploded here with a massive 27-carries-for-170-yards performance, adding a score. Operating as the unquestioned focal point of the Tampa Bay offense, his elite combination of tackle-breaking vision and guaranteed volume makes him a locked-in weekly anchor and true fantasy stud.

The Verdict: Elite RB1 / Every-Week Anchor (Must-start volume with superstar efficiency)

RB Mike Washington Jr., Las Vegas Raiders

Week 8 Line: 25 carries, 83 rushing yards; 0 receptions

Usage Profile: Eye-opening volume spike, but context matters

Mike Washington caught the fantasy world by surprise in Week 8, handling a staggering 25 carries while cutting heavily into the work of former top-10 pick Ashton Jeanty. While Washington gave the ground game a noticeable spark, fantasy managers shouldn't automatically panic and crown him the definitive king of this backfield just yet. It is highly unlikely the Raiders completely bench or abandon their high-draft-capital rookie in Jeanty. However, Washington’s usage makes him a priority waiver wire stash to see how this backfield shakes out over the next couple of weeks.



The Verdict: Priority Waiver Wire Add / Speculative Flex (Hold tight to monitor a potential shifting timeshare)

RB Kenneth Gainwell, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week 8 Line: 25 carries, 140 rushing yards, 0 touchdowns

Usage Profile: Massive outlier performance driven by game script and weather





On paper, seeing Kenneth Gainwell rack up 25 carries for 140 yards looks like a league-winning breakout. However, fantasy managers need to exercise extreme caution before chasing these stats onto their starting lineups. This heavy ground volume was heavily influenced by wild weather conditions in Florida that severely limited the passing game. Do not expect Gainwell to command 25 touches on a weekly basis once normal weather and game scripts resume.

The Verdict: Sell-High / Bench Depth (Treat the outlier volume as a product of unique game conditions)

RB Jonah Coleman, Denver Broncos

Week 8 Line: 12 carries, 54 rushing yards, 1 rushing touchdown; 2 receptions, 18 receiving yards

Usage profile: Rising rookie establishing control of the Denver backfield



Jonah Coleman didn't erupt for a slate-breaking, multi-hundred-yard box score in Week 8, but his underlying usage points toward an ascending role. The rookie handled 12 carries, punched in a touchdown, and mixed in effectively through the air, firmly establishing control of the primary running back duties in Denver (especially with RJ Harvey on IR). While his ceiling will fluctuate week-to-week depending on game flow, securing the lead role makes him a valuable depth piece or flex option during the bye-pocalypse.



The Verdict: Rising Flex Option (Solid volume floor makes him a great roster stash)