Week 9 Target Report: Is Adonai Mitchell Fantasy Football Value on the Rise? Time to Panic About Zay Flowers?

Week 9 Target Report and Fantasy Football Value: Is Adonai Mitchell the New Jets WR1?

As we turn the page on Week 8 and set our sights on Week 9 lineups, target shares and receiving volume continue to experience major shifts across the NFL. Injuries, changing quarterback situations, and shifting team dynamics are forcing fantasy managers to make crucial roster moves ahead of the upcoming slate.

After looking at this week's Running Back Usage Report, let's dive into five notable pass-catcher situations using data from Week 8 to evaluate who is capitalizing on expanded opportunities, who is sliding, and how you should manage your roster moving forward.

Week 8 Target Report

New York Jets wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (15) catches a touchdown pass in the second quarter as the New York Jets play Las Vegas Raiders in a week 8 NFL football game at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, in East Rutherford, NJ. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

WR Adonai Mitchell, New York Jets

Week 8 Line: 7 receptions, 9 targets, 142 receiving yards, 1 receiving touchdown

Usage Profile: Exploding into a primary role with massive upside

Adonai Mitchell is storming back onto fantasy football radars in a big way following a stellar Week 8 breakout. With uncertainty surrounding injuries in New York's wide receiver room (including concerns over Garrett Wilson potentially missing Week 9 Mitchell has a clear path to operating as the Jets' de facto WR1 this week.

The Verdict: Priority Waiver Wire Claim / High-Upside Flex (Ride the momentum)

WR Michael Wilson, Arizona Cardinals

Week 8 Line: 8 receptions on 15 targets, 111 receiving yards, 1 receiving touchdown; 1 rush for 17 yards

Usage Profile: Elite downfield volume and cemented primary role

Michael Wilson keeps posting massive numbers, proving that his heavy usage is here to stay. With Kendrick Bourne sidelined for the remainder of the year, Wilson has completely locked down a primary role in the Cardinals' passing attack. His consistent target volume and deep-threat ability make him an essential weekly asset.

The Verdict: Must-Start WR2 (Locked-in volume floor with high ceiling)

TE Harold Fannin Jr., Cleveland Browns

Week 8 Line: 10 receptions on 12 targets, 154 receiving yards

Usage Profile: Re-emerging as a focal point after a quiet stretch

Harold Fannin Jr. is officially back on the radar for fantasy managers after weathering a few quiet weeks. The big question moving forward is how his target distribution will look if Shedeur Sanders takes over under center, but Fannin's athletic profile and route participation keep him firmly inside tight-end streamer and starter conversations.

The Verdict: Low-End TE1 (Monitor QB changes closely)

WR Zay Flowers, Baltimore Ravens

Week 8 Line: 0 receptions, 0 yards

Usage Profile: Transitioning through major quarterback disruptions

It is officially time to monitor the panic meter for Flowers. With both Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley sidelined for the year, the Ravens' offense looks entirely different. However, cavalry help is on the way with veteran Jacoby Brissett rumored to be stepping in, which could stabilize the floor for Baltimore pass-catchers.

The Verdict: Low-end WR2 (Wait to see how Brissett targets him)

WR George Pickens, Dallas Cowboys

Week 8 Line: 2 receptions, 4 targets, 48 receiving yards

Usage Profile: Volume dip and multi-week cooling trend

There is no need to completely panic about George Pickens, but a temporary downgrade is warranted after a string of lackluster performances. Dealing with minor shoulder and hamstring ailments alongside a sudden dip to just 4 targets in Week 8, fantasy managers should temper expectations until he reclaims his elite target share.

The Verdict: Low-end WR2 (Downgrade slightly until volume returns)