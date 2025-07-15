Who Should I Draft In 2025 Fantasy Football: Ashton Jeanty Vs. Christian McCaffrey
As the 2025 fantasy football season approaches, the running back landscape looks wildly different than it did a year ago. Bijan Robinson, Jahmyr Gibbs, and Saquon Barkley headline the top tier, but after that, things get much more difficult to project. Leading the next wave are dynamic rookie Ashton Jeanty in Las Vegas, the ever-dangerous (but banged-up) Christian McCaffrey, Miami speedster Devon Achane, and Baltimore bruiser Derrick Henry.
Personally, I’ve got Jeanty and CMC neck-and-neck atop that second tier—but which one should fantasy managers prioritize in PPR formats? Let’s break down each back heading into the 2025 NFL season and uncover who offers the best value on draft day.
Ashton Jeanty, Las Vegas Raiders
The Boise State Broncos gave Ashton Jeanty a small taste of action as a freshman, deploying him as a change-of-pace back with just two starts across 14 games. He still racked up 976 total yards, seven touchdowns, and showed promise as a pass-catcher with 14 grabs. But over the next two seasons, Jeanty leveled up in a big way—peaking in 2024 with an eye-popping 397 touches and a dominant rushing campaign that turned heads across the country.
Jeanty led the nation in both rushing attempts (374) and rushing yards (2,601), finishing second in rushing touchdowns (29), trailing only quarterback Bryson Daily’s wild 32-TD season. Even with that workload, he averaged an absurd 7.0 yards per carry and added versatility in the passing game the year prior (43/569/5 at 13.2 YPC). He topped 100 rushing yards in every single game in 2024 and cleared 200 total yards in seven contests—a testament to his bell-cow potential.
With the ball in his hands, Jeanty is pure electricity. He’s a “Pinball Wizard” at the line of scrimmage, bouncing off tacklers with elite contact balance and fluid body control. His vision is top-tier, and when he sees daylight, he hits the gas with lethal burst and breakaway speed. He runs low to the ground, navigates goal-line traffic like a seasoned vet, and uses subtle tempo changes to freeze defenders before leaving them in the dust with a sudden cut or burst.
Ashton Jeanty Fantasy Football Outlook:
Jeanty flashes legit 4.4 speed and offers a true three-down skill set—exactly the kind of back fantasy managers crave. Pete Carroll envisions a new-age Marshawn Lynch in the rookie, and with the Raiders desperate for offensive firepower, the runway is clear. Ranked as the RB4 in ADP, Jeanty is staring down a 300+ touch season with realistic upside for 50+ catches in PPR formats. If he converts volume into touchdowns, he has the ceiling to be the overall RB1 by year’s end. Buckle up—this rookie could be the league-winner you’re looking for.
Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers
CMC has long been a fantasy cheat code—and he proved it with historic back-to-back RB1 finishes in 2018 (387.0 PPR points) and 2019 (471.2). That 2019 campaign was legendary: 403 touches, 1,387 rushing yards, 1,005 receiving yards, and 19 total touchdowns—making him just the third player in NFL history to notch a 1,000/1,000 season. He started hot, clearing 100 rushing yards in six of his first nine games before shifting gears to become a volume monster in the passing game (68/609/1 from Weeks 10–17), including five games with double-digit receptions.
But the magic ran dry in 2020 and 2021, as McCaffrey averaged a jaw-dropping 28.7 touches and 30.1 FPPG in 2020… while missing 13 games due to ankle, thigh, and shoulder injuries. The 2021 season brought more frustration—he played well when on the field (785 total yards in 7 games), but hamstring and ankle injuries once again cut his season short, and his fantasy output dipped to 18.2 PPG.
Then came the 2022 redemption tour. In his first season with the 49ers, CMC reminded everyone why he’s elite—racking up 1,880 total yards, 13 touchdowns, and 85 receptions. He averaged 22.3 FPPG in 13 full games with San Francisco and delivered monster games like Week 8 (40.6 points) and Week 17 (31.3). But 2023 was even better: 2,023 total yards, 21 scores, 67 receptions, and a rock-solid 21.2 touches per game. He cleared 100+ rushing yards eight times and finished as the undisputed RB1—outscoring the next-best back by a whopping 102.8 PPR points.
Unfortunately, McCaffrey and the 49ers operated under a bit of fantasy cloak-and-dagger last summer. What began as a seemingly minor calf issue in August quickly spiraled into Achilles concerns by Week 1. After four lackluster outings (348 total yards, zero touchdowns), McCaffrey landed on injured reserve, and a midseason knee injury ultimately shut him down for the year. Just like that, fantasy’s most reliable running back vanished from the championship equation.
Christian McCaffrey Fantasy Football Outlook:
Let’s be clear—when healthy, CMC is the gold standard. In 33 starts with San Francisco across 2022 and 2023, he was a fantasy wrecking ball, thriving in a high-octane offense with elite usage on all three downs. Now 29, he’s rising back up draft boards with positive summer reports and currently sits as the RB5 in ADP. If he stays upright, you’re looking at a potential 1,800-yard, 20-touchdown, 70-catch season. That’s first-round firepower. And all reports indicate he's as healthy as ever.
That said, there’s always risk—especially when whispers of Achilles or knee issues start stacking up. You can’t predict injuries, but you can diversify. If you’re drafting multiple teams, McCaffrey is worth scooping at a slight discount where possible. Just don’t overpay blindly. He’s still one of the few backs in fantasy with true league-winning upside—you just have to decide if you’re ready to roll the dice again.
Ashton Jeanty Vs. Christian McCaffrey Verdict:
If someone told me Christian McCaffrey was locked in to play every single game next season, he’d probably be my first-round pick over Ashton Jeanty, the heavy favorite for AFC Offensive Rookie of the Year. But here’s the reality check: injuries are a wild card you just can’t predict, and CMC’s extensive injury history makes me hesitate—especially after seeing Isaac Guerendo shine during McCaffrey’s absence last year. Sure, you can’t win your league in the first round, but you can definitely lose it by drafting a superstar who ends up on Injured Reserve and leaves you hanging when the fantasy playoffs roll around.
I’m all for upside, but the first round is where I want rock-solid stability and consistency. Jeanty may be unproven at the NFL level, but his potential is downright magnetic. Fresh legs, three-down workhorse ability, serious big-play juice, and a fierce competitive mindset have me leaning toward Jeanty over CMC—though, I’ll admit, it’s a razor-thin call. At the end of the day, Jeanty might just be the fresh-faced star ready to light up your fantasy season while McCaffrey navigates the injury tightrope. Jeanty is the pick.
2025 PPR Fantasy Football RB Rankings (Top 5)
1. Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons
2. Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Falcons
3. Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles
4. Ashton Jeanty, Las Vegas Raiders
5. Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers
Honorable Mentions: De'Von Achane (Miami Dolphins), Derrick Henry (Baltimore Ravens), Bucky Irving (Tampa Bay Buccaneers), Chase Brown (Cincinnati Bengals), Josh Jacobs (Green Bay Packers)